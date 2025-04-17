Amir Leaves For Russia

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left Doha on Thursday morning, heading to Moscow for an official visit to the friendly Russian Federation.

During the visit, HH the Amir and HE President Vladimir Putin will hold talks on bilateral relations and ways to enhance and develop them in various areas of bilateral cooperation, in addition to developments in the region and key issues of mutual interest.

HH the Amir is accompanied by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and an official delegation.