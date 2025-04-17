Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir Leaves For Russia

Amir Leaves For Russia


2025-04-17 02:13:04
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left Doha on Thursday morning, heading to Moscow for an official visit to the friendly Russian Federation.

During the visit, HH the Amir and HE President Vladimir Putin will hold talks on bilateral relations and ways to enhance and develop them in various areas of bilateral cooperation, in addition to developments in the region and key issues of mutual interest.

HH the Amir is accompanied by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and an official delegation.

MENAFN17042025000063011010ID1109440272

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search