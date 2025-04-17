Patten Properties Announces The Biggest Home Reveal Of The Year: SPC Zach Parker And Family To See Their Custom-Built, Fully Accessible Home For The First Time

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "I'm so grateful for the generosity of Republic Grand Ranch who donated a beautiful 2-acre lot for my home," said SPC Parker. "Becoming a part of the Republic Grand Ranch community will be a dream come true. I am especially looking forward to sitting on our back porch and looking out at all the trees and feeling the peace of nature."

The Welcome Home Celebration will take place at the main entrance lakeside tent of Republic Grand Ranch in Willis, Texas. The public is invited to attend and celebrate the strength, resilience, and service of SPC Parker, one of the nation's rare triple amputees. Near the end of his deployment, he was severely injured by an IED, while recovering at Fort Sam Houston, he met Misty, an Army NCO. Their connection led to a life built on shared strength, family, and a deep love for the outdoors.

The Parker family's dream of living in nature with greater independence is now a reality. Their custom home includes features that support Zach's daily needs and allow him to thrive as a husband and father. Built by Design Tech Homes with support from Helping a Hero and vendors who provided materials, time, and labor, the Welcome Home event marks the completion of the Bass Pro Shops 100 Homes Challenge .

Following the ceremony, guests are invited to continue the celebration at the lake on the property. Please arrive by 10:30 a.m. and follow signage from Republic Ranch Road South.

Members of the media are welcome to attend and cover the event.

Guests and community members can register for free to attend the event here.

