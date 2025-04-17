403
California Launches Lawsuit Against Trump Over Tariffs
(MENAFN) In a historic move, California has become the first state in the United States to initiate legal proceedings against President Donald Trump regarding his implementation of tariffs. On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom submitted a lawsuit in federal court, contesting the Trump administration's use of the International Economic Emergency Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose tariffs without the necessary approval from Congress.
“Today, I announced a lawsuit on behalf of the State of California, suing the Trump administration,” Newsom stated in a video released after the court filing. He further noted, “California is the largest manufacturing state in our union, one of the largest trading partners around the globe. No state will be impacted more than the State of California, as it relates to the unilateral authority that's been asserted by the Trump administration to impose the largest tax increase in modern American history.”
As the fifth-largest economy globally, California contends that vital sectors, including Silicon Valley and agriculture, could face losses amounting to billions due to trade disruptions triggered by the tariffs. This lawsuit comes on the heels of a similar legal challenge launched earlier this week by U.S. businesses.
