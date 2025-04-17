Italian Minister Of Health Visits Aspetar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Minister of Health of the Italian Republic H E Professor Orazio Schillaci headed a high-level delegation during a visit to Aspetar.

The delegation included senior executives from 45 leading Italian companies in the field of biotechnology. Italian Ambassador H E Paolo Toschi accompanied the delegation during their visit to Aspetar, underscoring the significance of this visit for potential collaboration opportunities.

The Italian delegation was warmly received by Khalid Al Mawlawi, the Acting Director General of Aspetar, and Aspetar officials. Fruitful discussions were held, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and exploring opportunities for cooperation in the field of sports medicine. Aspetar's leading role and globally recognised expertise in this domain were a central focus of the dialogue.



The delegation also had the opportunity to tour Aspetar's state-of-the-art facilities, gaining valuable insights into the innovative healthcare solutions and advanced medical technologies adopted by the hospital.

This visit represents a crucial step towards fostering greater collaboration between Italy and Qatar in the specialised fields of sports medicine and biotechnology.