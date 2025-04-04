Education Official: Up To 17% Of Male Students On Exchange Programs Have Not Returned To Ukraine On Time

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Up to 17% of male students who left Ukraine for academic exchange programs have not returned on time, with the country's education ministry currently not planning to cancel international mobility opportunities.

Deputy Minister of Education and Science of Ukraine, Mykhailo Vynnytskyi, said this in comments to an Ukrinform correspondent in Yaremche,

He explained that the students in question are typically aged 18 to 22 and are pursuing bachelor's degrees.

"While the figure is not yet critical, it is concerning," he said. "Some universities report very high non-return rates, while others see nearly all students return. We will urge university rectors, especially those involved in Erasmus+ consortia [the exchange program for students, teachers and scientists from EU member states], to more carefully screen students selected for academic mobility."

The comments were made during the international youth conference "Ukrainian-Polish Youth Debates" held in Yaremche.

Illustrative photo