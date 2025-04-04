EDGE, SIATT And The Brazilian Navy Advance To The Next Phase In The Development Of The MANSUP-ER Anti-Ship Missile

EDGE Group, based in the United Arab Emirates, signs strategic licence agreement to acquire the intellectual property (IP) of the extended variant of the MANSUP missile, developed by SIATT

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil:EDGE, one of the world's leading advanced technology and defence groups, and SIATT advanced their strategic partnership with the Brazilian Navy by signing a licence agreement for the transfer of intellectual property ownership of the MANSUP-ER. The agreement was formalised during LAAD 2025, held at the Riocentro Exhibition & Convention Centre in Rio de Janeiro.

Under the agreement, EDGE Group and SIATT, Brazil's leading smart weapons specialist, and an EDGE subsidiary, secure IP ownership of the launch tube and combat head of the MANSUP, Brazil's national anti-ship missile. The agreement also defines production, commercialisation and royalty terms associated with the MANSUP missile and its extended-range variant, MANSUP-ER.

Rodrigo Torres, EDGE Group's Chief Financial Officer, said:“EDGE is confident that this milestone strengthens our commitment to advancing defence capabilities. Partnering with the Brazilian Navy and leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as MANSUP-ER, we can redefine strategic and operational readiness, offering more precise, efficient, and secure solutions to meet the challenges of the modern world.”

The contract marks a key development in EDGE's ongoing collaboration with SIATT and the Brazilian Navy. Following EDGE's acqusition of SIATT, the company announced a major expansion of its manufacturing capacity and secured two contracts to supply the MANSUP and MANSUP-ER to the Brazilian Navy and the Ministry of Defence of the United Arab Emirates.

About EDGE:

Launched in November 2019, EDGE UAE is one of the world's leading advanced technology groups, created to develop agile, bold and disruptive solutions for defence and beyond, and to be a catalyst for change and transformation. It is dedicated to bringing breakthrough innovations, products and services to market faster and more efficiently, to positioning the UAE as a leading global centre for future industries, and to creating clear pathways within the industry for the next generation of highly skilled talent to thrive.

With a focus on the adoption of 4IR technologies, EDGE is driving the development of sovereign capabilities for global export and the preservation of national security, working with front-line operators, international partners and adopting advanced technologies such as autonomous capabilities, cyber-physical systems, advanced propulsion systems, robotics and smart materials. EDGE converges R&D, emerging technologies, digital transformation and commercial market innovations with military capabilities to develop revolutionary solutions tailored to the specific requirements of its customers. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, capital of the United Arab Emirates, EDGE consolidates more than 35 entities into six main groups: Platforms and Systems, Missiles and Weapons, Space and Cyber Technologies, Trade and Mission Support, Technology and Innovation, and Homeland Security.

Currently, EDGE is in negotiations with several potential customers for the long-range, surface-to-surface missile, which features adaptive sea-skimming capabilities, a 200 km range, inertial guidance, and active radar homing. The MANSUP solutions are undergoing intensive testing by the Brazilian naval fleet and are set to be integrated into the Tamandaré frigates by late 2025.

Additionally, EDGE has signed a $300 million contract with the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces for MANSUP systems and is engaged in high-level negotiations with potential buyers across Africa, Asia and Latin America.