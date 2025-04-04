Seminars Discuss Education Sector In Eritrea

Eritrean nationals in the Italian cities of Torino, Catania, Napoli, and Padova organized seminars to discuss the role and contribution of the Diaspora nationals in the development of the education sector in Eritrea.

The seminars in Torino and Padova were led by Mr. Girmay Habtemicael, head of Public and Community Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, Mr. Kibrom Haile, Secretary of the PFDJ in Italy, and Mr. Million, Chairman of the Eritrean Community. Participants received in-depth briefings on the history and progress of education in Eritrea, the progress made during the armed struggle and post-independence, as well as the challenges faced.

Similar seminars were conducted in Napoli and Abruzzo, led by Mr. Okbai Fremedihin, Chairman of the National Committee, and Mr. Haile Medhanie, Chairman of the YPFDJ. In Catania, seminars were led by Ms. Alganesh Abebe, Head of the National Union of Eritrean Women in Italy, and Mr. Arefaine Beraki, a member of the National Committee.

The participants expressed their readiness to contribute to national development efforts and made financial contributions toward the project for construction of boarding schools. It is worth noting that similar seminars were previously held in Rome, Milano, Bologna, Bari, and Pescara.

Additionally, Eritrean nationals in Saudi Arabia, organized under the“White Association,” conducted a meeting to review past activities and outline future plans. They also contributed financially to the project for the construction of boarding schools in Eritrea.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information, Eritrea.