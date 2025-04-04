PM Modi To Visit MP On April 11, CM Mohan Yadav Reviews Preparations

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Anand Dham at Isagarh in Madhya Pradesh's Ashoknagar district (225 km from Bhopal), on April 11. In preparation for this significant event, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav visited the holy place to check the arrangements.

His inspections included the helipad site, security measures, temple routes, worship areas, and Satsang venues. He also directed to ensure that all necessary preparations are in place.

This will be the second visit of Prime Minister Modi to Madhya Pradesh. Earlier, the PM had visited Bagheshwar Dham on February 23, and on the same day, he left for Bhopal to inaugurate the Global Investors Summit on February 24.

Separately, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated the Bageshwar Dham Medical and Science Research Institute in Garha village, Chhatarpur district. Expressing his gratitude for returning to Bundelkhand, he announced plans for the institute to feature a 100-bed facility in its initial phase, spanning 10 acres. He commended Hindu seer Dhirendra Shastri for his contributions and extended warm wishes to the people of Bundelkhand.

In view of the Prime Minister's visit to Anand Dham, Dr Yadav on Friday visited key sites such as Paramhans Advaita Mat, Shri Anand Shanti Kunj, Shri Anand Shanti Bhawan, Shri Anand Sarovar, and Shri Anand Shanti Dham.

He offered prayers at the temples, placed flowers in the sacred waters of Shri Anand Sarovar, and received blessings and 'prasad.' Reflecting on the spiritual significance of Anand Dham, he described it as a place of profound dignity and tranquillity.

Dr Yadav emphasised the importance of enhancing facilities for devotees and visitors attending the annual 'Baisakhi fair'. He highlighted Anandpur Satsang Ashram as a prominent place of devotion and charity within the Paramhans Advaita sect, praising its role as a spiritual haven and a reservoir of wisdom.

He noted the unique beauty of Anand Sarovar and the harmonious blend of worship sites in its vicinity, which inspire peace and self-awareness. 'Anandpur Dham' is a spiritual centre located 12 km from Isagarh. Shri Anandpur Dham is known as a main centre of devotion and spiritualism, where seekers of truth obtain spiritual knowledge and peace.

Advait Mat or Paramhans Advait Mat is a cluster of panths (groups of disciples) in northern India. It was founded by Shri Swami Advaitanand ji Maharaj (1846-1919), who is also known as Paramhans Dyal Ji Maharaj. Various Satsang Ashrams or spiritual centres connected with it are spread all over India.