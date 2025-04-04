Omar Govt Has Surrendered Before New Delhi: Mehbooba

Mehbooba Mufti – KO file photo by Abid Bhat

Srinagar, Apr 4 (PTI) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Friday lashed out at the ruling National Conference (NC), saying it was focusing on who between them and the Lieutenant-Governor is empowered to transfer officials rather than taking a stand on issues that really matter.

Mufti accused Chief Minister Omar Abdullah-led government of“surrendering” before New Delhi.

“People thought when the new government comes, it would protect their rights. Unfortunately, it has been six months, but it has not talked about the plight of youths in jails, the termination of our employees, the issues of daily wagers, or unemployment. The government has shown cowardice in everything,” Mufti told reporters here.

Referring to Abdullah's remarks that his government does not want a confrontation with the Centre, the PDP president said the NC dispensation is“afraid” to even talk about the issues for which people voted it to power.

“When they came (to power), they said they do not want a confrontation with the Central government. Nobody wants a confrontation with Delhi. But you have already surrendered. You are afraid to even talk about the issues for which people voted for you,” she added.

Mufti said when employees from the department headed by the chief minister were terminated, he did not say anything.

“But today, for the transfer of patwaris (revenue officials), the MLAs of a party and its allies got together,” she said, in reference to the meeting of the legislators of NC and its allies in the backdrop of the recent transfers ordered by Lieutenant-Governor Manoj Sinha.

“Did the people of Jammu and Kashmir vote this party for these issues? What is the big issue? The transfer of patwaris? Or that our youths are rotting in jails? Or that there are raids everyday? Or that Jamia Masjid is closed despite the situation improving? We do not talk about the real problems, but about who will transfer the patwaris? Who will transfer village-level workers? I think this is very bad,” she said.

Mufti said the current Jammu and Kashmir government is“responsible” for this because as soon as it was formed, it surrendered saying it does not want a confrontation with Delhi.

“Who is asking them to fight?” she asked.

Mufti said the National Conference does not want to talk about or take a stand on issues that matter.

“Leave aside Article 370, they do not talk about other problems faced by the people either. They ask why the L-G transferred the patwaris, and why can't we do it? I think this is not good for a government that has received such a huge mandate ... or to call such a big meeting on such small issues. I think this is a joke with the mandate that people have given him,” she said.

On the passage of the Waqf Amendment Bill in Parliament, the PDP chief said it amounts to“robbery”.

“It is very wrong, it should not have happened. This is an institution of minorities and Muslims, and to bulldoze it like this and pass it in Parliament amounts to robbery,” she said.