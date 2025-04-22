403
China cautions nations not to side with US in trade
(MENAFN) China has issued a stern warning to countries considering limiting trade with it in exchange for better trade terms with the US. Beijing emphasized that it would retaliate against any nation that acts in a way detrimental to China's interests.
The warning comes in the wake of reports that the Trump administration plans to press other countries to reduce their trade ties with China. The US is reportedly seeking to impose sanctions or encourage nations to limit Chinese trade in return for favorable tariff agreements.
The Chinese Ministry of Commerce reiterated its opposition to such moves, stating that compromise at China's expense would only result in a "lose-lose" situation. Beijing criticized the idea of negotiating at the expense of China’s interests, likening it to negotiating with a tiger for its skin.
While the Trump administration has not publicly confirmed the strategy, President Trump suggested that countries, including those in Latin America, should consider prioritizing US investments over Chinese ones.
In response to the growing US pressure, China has been strengthening its relationships with other nations, particularly in Southeast Asia, reaffirming its commitment to free trade and signing cooperation agreements with countries like Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia. Experts believe many nations with strong economic ties to China will resist US demands, as they rely heavily on Chinese investments and trade.
