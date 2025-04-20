403
Vance strongly criticizes Zelensky over ‘absurd’ allegation
(MENAFN) U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance has sharply criticized Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky over what he called an “absurd” accusation that the United States is aligning with Russia in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine.
In a recent interview with CBS News, Zelensky alleged that Russian narratives have gained traction in the U.S. and claimed Moscow holds “enormous influence” over President Donald Trump’s administration. Vance responded in a Tuesday interview with UnHerd, calling Zelensky’s comments “not productive.”
“It’s ridiculous for Zelensky to claim that the very government supporting his entire war effort is siding with Russia,” Vance stated. He emphasized that resolving the conflict requires understanding the strategic goals of both sides. “That doesn’t mean endorsing Russia’s actions,” he clarified, “but it’s necessary to grasp their red lines, just as we must understand what Ukraine seeks to achieve.”
Vance stressed that the Trump administration is not aligned with either side, but prioritizes American interests. Tensions between Trump, Vance, and Zelensky have been mounting since the Ukrainian president’s visit to Washington in February, during which he was accused of showing a lack of gratitude and unwillingness to pursue peace.
Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told Kommersant that Moscow appreciates Trump officials’ efforts to identify the root causes of the conflict. Lavrov cited Trump’s repeated criticism of the Biden administration’s push to bring Ukraine into NATO as a key factor leading to war.
Moscow continues to demand Ukrainian neutrality, demilitarization, and formal recognition of Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk, Kherson, and Zaporozhye as Russian territory as conditions for a peace agreement.
