Kanye West retracts previous Nazi remarks
(MENAFN) Kanye West, now known as Ye, retracted his earlier claims of being a Nazi in a social media post on Monday, only to delete it shortly afterward. This marks the latest chapter in his controversial behavior, which includes a series of anti-Semitic remarks and support for Adolf Hitler, leading to widespread backlash.
In his deleted post, Ye stated, "I’ve come to the realization that I’m not a Nazi," while affirming his right to express his views freely. The rapper's previous statements, including his praise for Hitler and Nazi imagery, sparked outrage and led to financial losses, including the termination of partnerships with major brands.
Ye’s provocative actions have included wearing a white swastika t-shirt and promoting swastika-themed merchandise, which led to his online store being shut down by Shopify. The fallout also caused Adidas and Balenciaga to sever ties with him in 2022.
While Ye has openly discussed his struggles with mental health, including a bipolar disorder diagnosis, he recently revealed that he had been misdiagnosed with autism and stopped taking medication.
