Musk’s SpaceX emerges as primary contender to help develop major part of Trump’s proposed missile defense system
(MENAFN) Elon Musk’s SpaceX has emerged as a primary contender to help develop a major part of President Donald Trump’s proposed missile defense system, dubbed the "Golden Dome," sources informed Reuters. The system, modeled after Israel’s Iron Dome, was outlined in an executive order signed by Trump in January, as a response to what he described as the “most catastrophic threat” to the U.S. — missile attacks.
The Golden Dome initiative aims to deploy between 400 and 1,000 tracking satellites, along with around 200 armed satellites designed to intercept incoming missiles. SpaceX, in collaboration with software company Palantir and drone maker Anduril, will focus on the tracking segment of the project, though other contractors are expected to handle the weaponization aspects.
SpaceX has reportedly proposed a subscription-based model for its portion of the project, where the government would pay for access to the infrastructure rather than owning it outright. This approach has raised concerns in the Pentagon about long-term costs and system control.
Musk’s role as both a contractor and senior advisor to the president has led to concerns over potential conflicts of interest, prompting legislative scrutiny. Senator Jeanne Shaheen introduced a bill to prohibit government contracts for companies owned by special government employees like Musk.
Trump’s missile defense plan is reminiscent of Reagan’s Strategic Defense Initiative, or "Star Wars," but while more feasible, the project remains costly and years away from full deployment. Russia has criticized the initiative, calling it a destabilizing move toward space weaponization. The Pentagon is still in the early stages of development, with initial capabilities expected by 2026 and full deployment not anticipated until after 2030.
