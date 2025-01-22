Attempt To Smuggle Foreign Weapons Foiled At Pak-Afghan Border

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Security forces thwarted a major attempt to smuggle foreign-made weapons into Pakistan from Afghanistan at the Ghulam Khan Border, a critical checkpoint along the Pak-Afghan border.

On January 8, 2025, authorities intercepted a truck at the Ghulam Khan Border Terminal, uncovering a cache of modern foreign weaponry hidden within secret compartments in the driver's cabin. The seized weapons included 26 M16 rifles, 292 magazines for M16 and M4 rifles, over 10,000 bullets, nine magazines for Kalashnikovs with 244 rounds, 744 rounds for light machine guns, and a significant quantity of linkers.

The truck, disguised as a routine cargo vehicle, was modified in Afghanistan with concealed compartments to store the arms and ammunition. Sources confirmed that the weapons were intended for terrorist activities in Pakistan.

The discovery highlights a troubling pattern where foreign-made weapons have been recovered during counter-terrorism operations linked to extremist groups operating against Pakistan. Defense experts argue that these incidents underscore the persistent use of Afghan soil for anti-Pakistan terrorism.

Despite denials by the Afghan Taliban and extremist factions about facilitating cross-border terrorism, evidence suggests otherwise. The presence of these groups and their leaders in Afghanistan raises concerns about collusion between the Afghan Taliban and extremist elements.

Defense analysts pointed out that the facilitation of such activities from Afghan checkpoints implies complicity. They further emphasized that such actions undermine Pakistan's goodwill, as border terminals like Ghulam Khan were opened to ease economic challenges for Afghan citizens.

Experts highlighted that extremist groups, shielded under the Afghan Taliban, not only target Pakistan but also exacerbate the economic and social hardships of ordinary Afghan citizens. They urged Afghan citizens to pressure the Taliban into taking decisive action against extremist elements to safeguard regional stability and their own future.