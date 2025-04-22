403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Opposition Leaders Describe Netanyahu as ‘Danger to National Security’
(MENAFN) Israel’s opposition parties have labeled Premier Benjamin Netanyahu a “danger to national security” on Monday, following the release of a letter from Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar to the Supreme Court regarding Netanyahu's attempted removal, based on Israeli news reports.
The accusations surfaced after a meeting led by opposition leader Yair Lapid, who heads the Yesh Atid party, together with Benny Gantz, leader of the State Camp party, Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, and Yair Golan, leader of the Democrats party, as reported by the media.
In a concise statement, the opposition leaders criticized Netanyahu’s actions as outlined in Bar's letter, claiming that it “jeopardizes our future and existence and harms state security.”
Earlier in a recorded video, Lapid asserted that Bar’s letter “proves Netanyahu endangers Israel’s security and cannot remain prime minister.”
He further accused Netanyahu of attempting to use Shin Bet to monitor Israeli citizens and dismantle the nation’s democracy, warning that appointing a new Shin Bet chief under Netanyahu’s leadership would present a “real threat” to both Israel and its citizens.
Golan, a former deputy chief of staff in the Israeli army, referred to Netanyahu as a “direct threat to Israel’s security and rule of law,” calling for his immediate resignation.
On a post made on X, Golan described Bar’s affidavit as “no longer a warning -- it is a serious indictment and an emergency alarm for Israeli democracy.”
The accusations surfaced after a meeting led by opposition leader Yair Lapid, who heads the Yesh Atid party, together with Benny Gantz, leader of the State Camp party, Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, and Yair Golan, leader of the Democrats party, as reported by the media.
In a concise statement, the opposition leaders criticized Netanyahu’s actions as outlined in Bar's letter, claiming that it “jeopardizes our future and existence and harms state security.”
Earlier in a recorded video, Lapid asserted that Bar’s letter “proves Netanyahu endangers Israel’s security and cannot remain prime minister.”
He further accused Netanyahu of attempting to use Shin Bet to monitor Israeli citizens and dismantle the nation’s democracy, warning that appointing a new Shin Bet chief under Netanyahu’s leadership would present a “real threat” to both Israel and its citizens.
Golan, a former deputy chief of staff in the Israeli army, referred to Netanyahu as a “direct threat to Israel’s security and rule of law,” calling for his immediate resignation.
On a post made on X, Golan described Bar’s affidavit as “no longer a warning -- it is a serious indictment and an emergency alarm for Israeli democracy.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment