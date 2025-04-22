403
Mexican President Condemns U.S. Anti-Migrant Ad as Discriminatory Content
(MENAFN) Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Monday condemned an anti-immigration ad campaign funded by the U.S. government and aired on privately-owned television channels in Mexico.
During her regular morning press conference, Sheinbaum criticized the advertisement, stating it contains "highly discriminatory content," and "attacks human dignity, and could encourage rejection and violence against migrants."
She stated that her administration has officially requested the withdrawal of the advertisement, emphasizing that the Mexican Constitution forbids "any act or practice of discrimination." She also pointed out that the Federal Telecommunications Law requires "that programming broadcast within the framework of freedom of expression must promote the dissemination of artistic, historical, and cultural values, national unity, and respect for human rights," principles that have been breached by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the agency responsible for the ad.
In response to the ad's broadcast, Sheinbaum stated that her administration will move to restore a previously removed provision in the Federal Telecommunications and Broadcasting Law. The provision forbade radio and TV concessionaires and licensees from airing political, ideological, or commercial propaganda funded by foreign governments.
"The issue is that they are paying to be able to broadcast these ads, this propaganda, which has a discriminatory message," she noted.
Until further legal changes can be made, Sheinbaum confirmed her administration has asked television networks to take the ad off the air. The commercial in question features U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem delivering a warning to potential undocumented migrants against attempting to enter the United States.
