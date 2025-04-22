NBO Offers Supplementary Credit Card Digital Feature On NBO App

The National Bank of Oman (NBO) has announced launching a new feature on its NBO app, enabling customers to easily and securely request Supplementary Credit Cards for their family members. This digital innovation reflects NBO's commitment to enhance customer convenience while promoting financial empowerment across families.

With just a few taps through the app, NBO credit cardholders can now relax and share the benefits of their primary credit card-such as cashback rewards, airport lounge access, 50% VOX Cinema discount, complimentary travel insurance and free chauffer services and more-to their family members without the need to visit a branch, manage spending limits, and track the status of applications in real-time.

“We're excited to introduce this new capability that combines family support with cutting-edge digital convenience,” said Maha Al Raisi, Assistant General Manager and Head of Products at NBO.“Our goal is to empower our customers to provide their loved ones with financial flexibility and offer family members access to exclusive benefits catering to their lifestyles.”

From his end, Dr. Ali Salim Al Shekeili, Assistant General Manager – Head of Digital & E-Channels at NBO, said:

“Our goal with this launch is to make credit card sharing as seamless and secure as possible for our customers. By introducing this fully digital service, we're not only enhancing customer experience but also reducing dependency on in-branch visits; empowering families with financial flexibility while keeping the primary cardholder fully in control.” To apply, customers simply need to log in to NBO app, navigate to the“Credit Cards” section, and select“Request Supplementary Card.” After filling in the necessary details, the request is submitted digitally, with SMS alerts provided once the card is ready for collection.