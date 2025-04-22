403
South Korean Finance Minister Visits US for Trade Talks
(MENAFN) On Tuesday, South Korean Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok traveled to the United States to participate in the initial round of high-level trade negotiations with officials from the Trump administration, as reported by local media outlets.
Choi, alongside Trade, Industry, and Energy Minister Ahn Duk-geun, who are both leading the South Korean delegation, will engage in discussions with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington, DC on Thursday, based on a news agency.
Choi expressed that these trade negotiations will create opportunities for renewed talks aimed at strengthening the alliance between South Korea and the United States. "I will return after opening the door for discussions on resolidifying the alliance between South Korea and the United States," he told the press at Incheon International Airport.
Additionally, Choi is expected to participate in the upcoming Group of 20 (G20) meeting for finance ministers and central bank governors in the US.
The Trump administration previously imposed a 25 percent tariff on South Korean imports, which has been temporarily reduced to 10 percent for a period of 90 days.
South Korean acting Leader Han Duck-soo has expressed hope that the ongoing trade discussions will result in a mutually beneficial and "win-win" outcome for both countries.
