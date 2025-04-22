403
Ovechkin ranges record achieving 897th goal
(MENAFN) Russian hockey legend Alexander Ovechkin has further cemented his place in NHL history by scoring his 897th career goal during the Washington Capitals' final regular-season game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. The 39-year-old forward, who recently surpassed Wayne Gretzky’s long-standing goal record of 894, added three points in the game, despite the Capitals’ 5-2 loss.
The Penguins, acknowledging Ovechkin’s achievement, honored him with a video tribute and a Rolex watch from Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin after the game. The Russian star, who previously received congratulations from both Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump for breaking Gretzky’s record, has been lauded as one of the greatest players in hockey history.
Ovechkin’s career includes three World Championship titles with Russia and a Stanley Cup win in 2018 with the Capitals, the team he has played for throughout his entire NHL career. His pursuit of Gretzky’s record has captured widespread attention, with discussions even taking place between Putin and Trump about a potential Russia-US hockey match.
