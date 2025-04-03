403
Putin aide unveils suggestion for Musk’s planned Mars mission
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin’s economic representative, Kirill Dmitriev, has revealed that Russia is ready to assist Elon Musk's planned Mars mission by providing a compact nuclear power station and other advanced technologies. Dmitriev, speaking at the International Arctic Forum, explained that Russia possesses nuclear technology that could be crucial for long-duration missions to the Red Planet.
The proposal suggests leveraging Russia’s expertise in nuclear energy, particularly from companies like Rosatom, and the space agency Roscosmos, to enhance the safety and efficiency of deep space exploration. Dmitriev also mentioned that 2025 would be a fitting year to announce the collaboration, as it marks the 50th anniversary of the historic Apollo-Soyuz Test Project, the first crewed international space mission between the US and the Soviet Union.
While Musk has not yet publicly responded, Dmitriev expressed interest in discussing the proposal further, potentially through a video conference with the SpaceX CEO. The proposal aligns with Moscow's efforts to revive diplomatic and scientific cooperation with the US, a topic recently discussed in US-Russia talks. Russian President Putin has also shown his support for joint space projects, signaling Russia’s readiness to collaborate with Musk’s space ambitions.
