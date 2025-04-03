403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
MH370 search pauses due to weather, expected to resume later this year
(MENAFN) The latest search operation for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 has been temporarily halted due to adverse weather conditions, as reported by Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook.
In a recorded statement issued on Thursday, the minister clarified that the suspension is not permanent and that exploration company Ocean Infinity is anticipated to recommence their efforts at the end of this year.
"They have stopped the operation for the time being. They will resume the search at the end of this year," Loke stated.
Earlier reports indicated that the Malaysian government had sanctioned the terms of a service agreement with Ocean Infinity on a "no find, no fee" basis.
This agreement states that the Malaysian government will only be obligated to pay Ocean Infinity a success fee of 70 million U.S. dollars if the aircraft wreckage is successfully found.
The tragic disappearance of MH370 took place on March 8, 2014, when the aircraft, traveling from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, China, lost contact with radar, carrying all 239 individuals on board.
In a recorded statement issued on Thursday, the minister clarified that the suspension is not permanent and that exploration company Ocean Infinity is anticipated to recommence their efforts at the end of this year.
"They have stopped the operation for the time being. They will resume the search at the end of this year," Loke stated.
Earlier reports indicated that the Malaysian government had sanctioned the terms of a service agreement with Ocean Infinity on a "no find, no fee" basis.
This agreement states that the Malaysian government will only be obligated to pay Ocean Infinity a success fee of 70 million U.S. dollars if the aircraft wreckage is successfully found.
The tragic disappearance of MH370 took place on March 8, 2014, when the aircraft, traveling from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, China, lost contact with radar, carrying all 239 individuals on board.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment