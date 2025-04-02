Duffy Kruspodin, LLP Expands Advisory Services Leadership Team

Miriam Kaplan, MBA, CPA

- Mark Kruspodin, CPA/PFS

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Duffy Kruspodin, LLP , (Duffy Kruspodin) a leading provider of accounting and advisory services, is pleased to announce the addition of Miriam Kaplan, MBA, CPA as Partner and Client Advisory Services (CAS) Practice Leader. This strategic hire reflects the firm's commitment to expanding its accounting and advisory services and delivering more value to clients through innovative solutions and industry expertise.

Strengthening Advisory Capabilities

The appointment of Miriam Kaplan as CAS Practice Leader underscores Duffy Kruspodin's dedication to evolving beyond traditional accounting and compliance services. With an initial focus on accounting and fractional financial leadership services, the CAS Practice Leader will leverage cutting-edge technology and tailored business transformation strategies to help clients enhance operational efficiencies, streamline financial processes, and lay the foundation for expanded financial advisory and BPO services that drive long-term growth.

Miriam will work closely with clients to implement financial solutions that drive business success.

“I'm excited to join this forward-thinking team,” said Miriam Kaplan, MBA, CPA.“There's a real opportunity to deliver future-ready financial solutions for our clients.”

New Leadership to Drive Firm Growth

Miriam is an accomplished leader with deep expertise in financial management, reporting, and strategic advisory, driving profitability, operational efficiency, and long-term business growth for clients. With a proven track record servicing clients successfully in a number of industries, Miriam brings valuable experience in helping businesses transform their financial and operational models.

“We are thrilled to welcome Miriam Kaplan, MBA, CPA to the firm,” said Mark Kruspodin, CPA/PFS, Managing Partner at Duffy Kruspodin.“Miriam's leadership, innovative approach, and dedication to client success are invaluable as we continue striving toward our vision of becoming the ultimate advisory partner for our clients. By aligning her expertise with our mission, we further enhance our ability to provide impactful financial strategies and services that empower businesses to achieve greater efficiency, profitability, and growth.”

By integrating Miriam's deep expertise, Duffy Kruspodin strengthens its advisory bench and leadership team to further support evolving client needs and expand its market presence.

What This Means for Clients

Clients can look forward to:

.Expanded Advisory Services: Access to expert guidance on financial strategies, innovative accounting solutions, and operational efficiencies.

.Deeper Industry Expertise: Insight-filled consultations supported by professionals who understand the nuances of today's dynamic industries.

.Technology-Driven Solutions: Cutting-edge tools and resources to streamline reporting, forecasting, and financial management.

About Duffy Kruspodin, LLP

Duffy Kruspodin, LLP is a trusted CPA and advisory firm serving Southern California with offices in San Diego, Beverly Hills, Woodland Hills, and Irvine. We provide comprehensive financial services, including tax compliance and planning, audit and assurance, accounting, and advisory consulting, delivering strategic guidance to help clients navigate complex financial landscapes and achieve their goals.

With proven expertise across industries such as arts and entertainment, real estate, manufacturing and distribution, construction, estates and trusts, hospitality, and international tax, we deliver solutions tailored to meet your unique needs. Through DK Wealth Management LLC, we also offer comprehensive wealth management services designed to help clients secure their financial future with confidence.

For more information, visit dk or reach out to us at ....

