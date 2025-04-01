Bechtel Applauds Green Light For Thacker Pass Lithium Project

Nevada lithium mine to bolster American energy security and domestic supply chain

WINNEMUCCA, Nev., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel praised the final investment decision from Lithium Americas to begin work on its Thacker Pass lithium mine and processing facility in northern Nevada. Thacker Pass is now the largest measured lithium reserve and resource in the world and has the potential to become an unmatched district, generating American jobs and helping the U.S. regain independence of its energy supply. The project is a crucial part of the U.S. efforts to build a domestic supply of lithium and other critical minerals.

Team members assessing the landscape and earthworks at the Thacker Pass lithium project in Humboldt County, Nevada.

Panoramic view of the Thacker Pass lithium project site and current earthworks activities taking place in Nevada.

Teams beginning earthworks activities at the site of the Thacker Pass lithium project.

Thacker Pass is owned by a joint venture between Lithium Americas and General Motors, with Lithium Americas as the manager. Thacker Pass recently obtained a $2.26 billion loan from the U.S. Department of Energy to help fund the project.



Once construction of the initial phase is complete, Thacker Pass will single-handedly produce eight times the current total U.S. output of lithium carbonate .

It will take about three years to build the 642-acre plant complex with 600,000 square feet of processing, administrative, and warehouse buildings.

Reflecting on the importance of Thacker Pass to critical U.S. interests, Ailie MacAdam, President of Bechtel's Mining & Metals business , said the following:

"It is impossible to overstate the strategic importance of Thacker Pass. Lithium battery technology is a key driver in electrification of transportation and energy storage. Having a reliable domestic supply of lithium will be critical to America's economic competitiveness and energy security. The Thacker Pass project represents a game-changing advance in this effort."

"Thacker Pass will help enable a completely domestic supply chain for electric vehicle batteries, from mining to chemical processing to battery production. Even better, Lithium Americas is setting a standard for future projects in North America by working responsibly, sustainably, and in cooperation with government at all levels."

MacAdam offered additional views on the rising demand of lithium, the importance of creating a domestic supply chain, and the necessity of developing a skilled workforce, all of which are highlighted in this blog on Bechtel .

Since receiving its original contract award in November of 2022, Bechtel has made significant progress as Lithium Americas' engineering, procurement, and construction management contractor. Early works are complete, site grading and excavation is well underway, and long lead equipment has been ordered.

Suppliers and vendors will be sourced locally from northern Nevada and the region to the extent possible. They will provide everything from large processing tanks, concrete, and centrifuges to an on-site steam turbine generator. The generator will supply carbon-free electricity to the processing plant using steam created from excess heat from the co-located sulfuric acid plant.

A university study estimated that construction and operation of Thacker Pass will generate more than $1 billion in economic activity per year.

The project also plays an important role in continuing to build a strong U.S. construction workforce. It will create almost 2,000 jobs. As part of the Thacker Pass Project Labor Agreement, Bechtel is working with North America's Building Trades Unions (NABTU) to establish apprenticeship programs for local workers.

Bechtel has played a pivotal role in Nevada's history, most notably as a key contractor in the construction of the Hoover Dam, a landmark project completed in the 1930s that significantly contributed to the region's development and water management. Learn more about how Bechtel is continuing that legacy and unlocking resources for the future at

