Newmark Arranges Recapitalization Of 14-Property Dallas-Fort Worth Self-Storage Portfolio For Hines And Cubesmart

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "As one of the largest national self-storage portfolio transactions of 2024, this transaction was a testament to the strength of the Dallas-Fort Worth and further validation of the durability and appeal for high-quality storage assets across the U.S.," said Swerdlin. "Special thanks to Robb DeJean and Michael Holder at Hines for their leadership in getting this transaction across the finish line." Warin added, "We are proud to have played a key role in bringing the Hines and CubeSmart partnership to fruition." The portfolio, which encompasses more than 9,700 units across over 1.25 million net rentable square feet, is operating under the CubeSmart Self Storage brand. Strategically situated in key Dallas-Fort Worth submarkets, including Arlington and Plano, the assets capitalize on rapid population growth and increasing local demand for self storage solutions. According to Newmark's Q3 2024 Self-Storage Report , Dallas ranks third for the highest projected population growth, highlighting the correlation between favorable macroeconomic trends-such as strong net migration, job growth and rising household income-and markets with significant investment activity. About Hines

Hines is a leading global real estate investment manager. We own and operate $93.0 billion1 of assets across property types and on behalf of a diverse group of institutional and private wealth clients. Every day, our 5,000 employees in 31 countries draw on our 67-year history to build the world forward by investing in, developing, and managing some of the world's best real estate. To learn more, visit and follow @Hines on social media.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE ) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2024 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK ), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2024, Newmark generated revenues of approximately $2.6 billion. As of that same date, Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operated from nearly 170 offices with more than 7,800 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk or follow @newmark .

