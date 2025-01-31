عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Drone Attack Damages Private Houses In Khmelnytskyi Region

Russian Drone Attack Damages Private Houses In Khmelnytskyi Region


1/31/2025 7:07:17 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Khmelnytskyi region, private houses were damaged in Russia's Shahed UAV attack on the night of January 31.

Serhiy Tiurin, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“The attack damaged windows, facades and fences in three private houses,” Tiurin said.

Fortunately, no one was injured as a result of the attack.

Read also: Ukraine downs 59 Russian drones overnight Friday

The regional governor added that the air defense forces destroyed six enemy Shahed UAVs over the region overnight Friday.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 59 enemy UAVs on the night of January 31, while 37 drones did not reach their targets (disappeared from radar).

Illustrative photo

MENAFN31012025000193011044ID1109152674


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search