Russian Drone Attack Damages Private Houses In Khmelnytskyi Region
1/31/2025 7:07:17 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Khmelnytskyi region, private houses were damaged in Russia's Shahed UAV attack on the night of January 31.
Serhiy Tiurin, the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
“The attack damaged windows, facades and fences in three private houses,” Tiurin said.
Fortunately, no one was injured as a result of the attack.
The regional governor added that the air defense forces destroyed six enemy Shahed UAVs over the region overnight Friday.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces of Ukraine shot down 59 enemy UAVs on the night of January 31, while 37 drones did not reach their targets (disappeared from radar).
