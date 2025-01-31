Trade Unions Demand Independent Inquiry Into Police Handling Of Pro-Palestine Protest

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) LONDON /PNN /

The leaders of 15 major trade unions have called for an independent investigation into the Metropolitan Police's handling of a pro-Palestine protest in London on January 18, 2025, describing the policing as“repressive and heavy-handed.”

In a letter to Home Secretary James Cartwright and London Mayor Sadiq Khan, the union leaders condemned the use of public order laws against demonstrators and urged the to repeal what they called“anti-democratic anti-protest laws” introduced under the previous Conservative administration. Their demand follows similar calls from over 50 members of Parliament and peers, as well as legal experts and British Palestinians.

Growing Political and Civil Society Pressure

The protest, which was organized by the Palestine Coalition, resulted in 77 arrests, including charges under the Public Order Act against key organizers. The union leaders argue that police assertions of disorder contradict video evidence and risk undermining public confidence in law enforcement.

“As trade unionists, we are only too aware of how heavy-handed policing, followed by the construction of false media narratives, has often served as a pretext to undermine our democratic rights to demonstrate and take industrial action,” the letter states.“We are also conscious that the repressive powers used by the police on Saturday stem from efforts by the previous Conservative government to curb our freedom to strike as well as protest.”

The union leaders' letter comes a day after a cross-party group of over 50 MPs and peers sent a similar letter to the Home Secretary, warning of what they described as the“apparent denial of civil liberties and freedom to protest.” The lawmakers also called for the repeal of anti-protest laws that Labour, while in opposition, had criticized as eroding the historic right to peaceful demonstration.

Allegations of Police Overreach

The Metropolitan Police's approach to the January 18 protest has drawn widespread criticism, including from human rights organizations such as Amnesty International UK and Liberty. Protest organizers accused the Met of violating an earlier agreement to allow a march from BBC Portland Place to Whitehall, a route previously used in similar demonstrations. Instead, police sought to impose an alternative route that was reportedly proposed by the Board of Deputies of British Jews. When organizers rejected that route, the Met banned any march, permitting only a stationary rally in Whitehall.

On the day of the protest, a significant police presence blocked access to the rally, and an unusually high number of arrests were made. Among those detained was the Chief Steward of the Palestine Coalition, who was responsible for coordinating the demonstration in consultation with police. He was violently arrested, along with the Director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, both of whom now face charges under the Public Order Act.

Two MPs, Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell, who attended the demonstration, have since been interviewed under caution by police.

Calls for Action

“The marches for Palestine to oppose the genocide taking place in Gaza are urgent and necessary,” the union leaders said in their letter.“They are an exercise of fundamental democratic rights and have been overwhelmingly supported by peaceful, law-abiding citizens. It is deeply troubling to see the Met use repressive powers brought in by the last government to seemingly stifle protest and punish demonstrators.”

With pressure mounting from trade unions, lawmakers, and human rights organizations, the government faces increasing calls to justify the Metropolitan Police's actions and review the controversial protest laws that enabled them.