Aviation Fuel Market Forecast Report 2025-2029, Focusing On BP, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, PJSC Gazprom, Indian Oil Corporation And More

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aviation Fuel Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aviation fuel market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $231.54 billion in 2024 to $264.83 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to air travel demand, economic conditions, fuel prices.

The aviation fuel market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $444.04 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to global economic growth, fleet modernization, geopolitical factors, pandemic recovery.

Major trends in the forecast period include technological advances, renewable aviation fuels, alternative fuels, investment in infrastructure.

The growth of air transportation worldwide is fueling the expansion of the aviation fuel market. The increasing population and rising earnings among the middle class have significantly boosted the demand for air travel in both developed and developing nations. As air travel rises, the demand for aviation fuel correspondingly increases, as it is an essential requirement for aircraft operations. For instance, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a trade association based in Canada, reported that in 2023, revenue passenger kilometers (RPKs) increased by 36.9% compared to 2022. Overall, global traffic for the entire year of 2023 reached 94.1% of pre-pandemic levels. In December 2023, total traffic rose by 25.3% compared to December 2022. Thus, the growing air transportation sector is expected to drive the aviation fuel market.

Increasing tourism is expected to propel the growth of the aviation fuel market going forward. Tourism, the act and process of spending time away from home in pursuit of recreation, relaxation, and pleasure, while making use of the commercial provision of services. As more people travel for leisure and business purposes, there is a higher demand for air transportation. This directly leads to an increased need for aviation fuel, as it is the primary energy source for powering aircraft. For instance, according to the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based government body, in the second quarter of 2023 (April to June), foreign nationals visited the UK 9. 9 million times, which was more than the 8. 0 million visits recorded in the same period in 2022. Therefore, increasing tourism is driving the growth of the aviation fuel market.

Leading companies in the aviation fuel market are focusing on developing advanced technological solutions, including fuel processing technologies, to enhance customer service with improved features. Fuel processing technology encompasses the methods and systems that convert raw fuels into more refined and usable forms, optimizing efficiency and reducing emissions for various applications, such as energy production and transportation. For example, in October 2022, Honeywell, a US-based technology firm, introduced the ethanol-to-jet fuel (ETJ) processing technology. This innovation allows producers to convert corn-based, cellulosic, or sugar-based ethanol into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). Depending on the type of ethanol feedstock used, Honeywell's ethanol-to-jet fuel process can lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by up to 80% over the fuel's entire lifecycle compared to conventional petroleum-based jet fuel.

Major companies operating in the aviation fuel market are innovating new technologies, such as ethanol-based sustainable aviation fuel technology, to increase their profitability in the market. Ethanol-based Sustainable Aviation Fuel (eSAF) is a type of renewable and sustainable alternative fuel designed for use in aviation. They can significantly lower the carbon footprint of air travel and aid in meeting environmental targets set by the aviation industry. For instance, in September 2023, Lummus Technology, a US-based company that provides process technologies, catalysts, and related engineering and project management services for the refining, petrochemical, gas processing, and renewable industries, launched ethanol-based sustainable aviation fuel technology. It is derived from ethanol, which is typically produced from plant-based feedstocks such as corn, sugarcane, or other agricultural residues. The production process involves converting these feedstocks into ethanol, which can then be further processed into eSAF. The technology offers operators a large-scale, economically proven way to lower greenhouse gas emissions from the aviation sector.

Major companies operating in the aviation fuel market include BP, Chevron, Exxon Mobil, PJSC Gazprom, Indian Oil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell, TotalEnergies, Neste, World Fuel Service, Valero Energy, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Air BP, ConocoPhillips, PetroChina, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Reliance Industries Limited, China National Aviation Fuel Group Corporation, Puma Energy, Vitol, Trafigura, Glencore, Mercuria Energy Group, Gunvor Group, Eastern Aviation Fuels, Aviation Fuel Management, Avfuel Corporation, EPIC Fuels and World Jet.

This report focuses on aviation fuel market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Markets Covered:

1) By Fuel Type: Jet A; Jet A1; Jet B; JP 5; JP 8; Avgas; Biofuel

2) By Grade: Jet fuel; Aviation Gasoline; Biokerosene

3) By End Use: Commercial; Military; Private; Other End Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Jet A: Standard Jet A; Jet A With Additives

2) By Jet A1: Standard Jet A1; Jet A1 With Additives

3) By Jet B: Standard Jet B; Jet B With Additives

4) By JP 5: Standard JP 5; JP 5 with Additives

5) By JP 8: Standard JP 8; JP 8 With Additives

6) By Avgas: Avgas 100LL; Avgas 100

7) By Biofuel: Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF); Bio-Derived Jet Fuel; Blended Biofuels

Key Attributes:

