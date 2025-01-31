False Eyelashes Market To Grow By USD 513.3 Million (2025-2029), Rising Eye Makeup Preference Boosts Market, Report On AI Impact On Trends - Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Key insights into evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

False Eyelashes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.2% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 513.3 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.4 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, China, UK, Germany, and Canada Key companies profiled Acelashes, American International Industries, Babil Lashes Factory Co., Bella Lash Extensions, Blink Lash Store, Esqido Ltd., Gianni Lashes, HB USA Holdings Inc., House of Lashes, Jauntsky Arts and Crafts Co. Ltd., JoMay Tsingtao Beauty Co. Ltd, KISS Products Inc., Lashify, Lemer Lashes, Lilly Lashes LLC, NovaLash, PAC Cosmetics LLP, Parfums de Coeur Ltd., PT. Bio Takara, Qingdao Elour Beauty, The Estee Lauder Co. Inc., and Velour Cosmetics Inc.

Market Driver

The False Eyelashes Market is experiencing significant growth within the Makeup and Cosmetics sector, fueled by evolving fashion trends and increased awareness of personal care. Urbanization and influencer marketing have significantly boosted sales of Beauty goods, including false eyelashes. Beauty professionals and salons offer various types of false eyelashes, such as semi-permanent, clusters, lash strips, and individual lashes. Wedding cosmetics and party makeup require longer, fuller lashes, leading to the popularity of flared forms and multipack packages. Materials like mink hair, sable hair, human hair, silk, acrylic, rubber, and polymers are used to create these lashes. Brands like Eylure and Ardell dominate the market. However, potential risks like eye infections, injuries, allergic reactions, and irritation must be addressed. Natural lashes and desired looks influence the thickness, styles, and shapes of false eyelashes. Synthetic fibers and fur are also used, while metal and eye makeup are applied for special occasions like photo shoots, music videos, and red-carpet events.

In the false eyelashes market, multichannel marketing plays a significant role in expanding brand reach and engaging consumers through various touchpoints. This approach utilizes multiple channels such as retail stores, e-commerce platforms, beauty salons, and specialty boutiques. Consumers, with their diverse preferences and shopping behaviors, benefit from this integrated shopping experience. Vendors can effectively cater to their audience by adopting multichannel marketing strategies, ensuring a seamless transition between channels and enhancing overall customer satisfaction.

Market Challenges



The False Eyelashes Market is thriving in the Makeup and Cosmetics industry, driven by Fashion trends and Personal care consciousness. Beauty professionals, including beauticians and beauty artists, use false eyelashes to enhance Appearance for various occasions like weddings, parties, and photo shoots in the Fashion entertainment industry. Urbanization and Influencer marketing have increased the demand for these Beauty goods. However, challenges include Eye infections, injuries from Individual lashes or Clusters of lashes, and Allergic reactions or Irritation from materials like Mink hair, Sable hair, Human hair, Silk, Acrylic material, Rubber, or Polymers. Brands like Eylure and Ardell offer Lash strips, Semi-permanent extensions, and Individual lashes. Natural lashes can also be enhanced with Synthetic fibers or Fur. Eye shapes and Desired looks influence the Thickness, Styles, and Shapes of false eyelashes. Safety concerns and potential risks should be addressed to ensure customer satisfaction. The false eyelashes market faces increasing scrutiny regarding the ethical sourcing of raw materials. Consumers and industry stakeholders demand transparency in the supply chain, ensuring respect for human rights, animal welfare, and environmental sustainability. Vendors are responding by implementing sustainable practices, addressing technical challenges in using eco-friendly ingredients, and prioritizing efficient procurement. Ethical sourcing is crucial for market growth, as consumers are increasingly conscious of the impact of their purchasing decisions.

Segment Overview

This false eyelashes market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Offline 1.2 Online



2.1 Synthetic 2.2 Natural



3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Offline- The offline segment dominated the global false eyelashes market in 2024, accounting for the largest share, and is expected to continue leading during the forecast period. The retail industry's growth and the establishment of numerous retail outlets are driving sales of false eyelashes through offline channels. These outlets provide consumers with a wide range of options and the convenience of finding everything under one roof. False eyelashes are available in various retail formats, including specialty stores, mass merchandisers, and drugstores. Specialty stores offer consumers a personalized shopping experience with a wide range of brands, making them popular for false eyelash purchases. Mass merchandisers, such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, and department stores, stock limited but popular false eyelash brands, expanding their visibility and reach. Drugstores, with their wide presence and convenient locations, offer consumers easy access to false eyelashes. The number of offline distribution channels is increasing in key markets like the US, the UK, and Brazil, contributing to the growth of the offline segment of the global false eyelashes market. Specialty stores, mass merchandisers, and drugstores all offer unique advantages to consumers, making the offline segment an attractive choice for false eyelash purchases.

Research Analysis

The false eyelashes market is a sub-segment of the larger makeup, cosmetics, and beauty goods industry. This market caters to the growing fashion trends and personal care consciousness of consumers. False eyelashes are popular eye products used to enhance the appearance of natural lashes, offering thickness, styles, and shapes that cater to various eye shapes. Beauty professionals, including makeup artists and salon technicians, often use false eyelashes for weddings and special occasions. Urbanization and influencer marketing have significantly boosted the demand for false eyelashes. However, potential risks such as eye infections and injuries from strip lashes, eyelid glue, or metal components must be considered. False eyelashes come in various materials, including synthetic fibers and natural alternatives like fur. Consumers can choose from a wide range of thicknesses, lengths, and styles to suit their preferences.

Market Research Overview

The false eyelashes market is a sub-segment of the broader makeup, cosmetics, and beauty goods industry. It caters to fashion trends and personal care consciousness, with an increasing focus on urbanization and influencer marketing. Beauty professionals, including beauticians, beauty artists, and salon staff, use false eyelashes for various applications, such as weddings, parties, and photo shoots. These professionals offer a range of options, including individual lashes, clusters, lash strips, and semi-permanent extensions. Materials for false eyelashes include natural fibers like mink hair and sable, as well as synthetic fibers, acrylic material, rubber, and polymers. They come in various thicknesses, styles, shapes, and sizes to suit different eye shapes and desired looks. However, there are potential risks, such as eye infections, injuries, and allergic reactions, associated with their use. False eyelashes have gained popularity in the fashion entertainment industry, with influencers and celebrities promoting their use for red-carpet events, music videos, and photo shoots. Youngsters also use them to enhance their individual style and desired look. Eyelid appearance is a significant factor in overall facial aesthetics, making false eyelashes an essential part of personal care knowledge. They can add flared forms and thickness to upper eyelashes, making them an essential tool for those seeking to enhance their natural lashes or create a bold, dramatic look. However, it's essential to use them safely and responsibly to avoid potential risks.

Distribution Channel



Offline



Online

Type



Synthetic

Natural

Geography



North America



APAC



Europe



South America Middle East And Africa

