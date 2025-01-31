'Congress Hates Poor': PM Modi Slams Sonia, Rahul's Remarks On President’S Address

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at the and the AAP-da (AAP) party for their arrogance and launched a blistering attack on the“Royal (Gandhi) family” of the Congress for mocking President Droupadi Murmu after her speech in Parliament.

Addressing an election rally in west Delhi's Dwarka, PM Modi said:“Today, our respected President addressed the Parliament, highlighting development and the vision for Viksit Bharat.”

“But a member of the Royal family of the Congress said the President gave a boring speech another member of the Royal family of the Congress insulted a tribal woman by calling her 'poor thing',” he said.

“This is an insult to 10 crore tribals and every poor in the country. The Royal family of the Congress does not like Dalits, STs or OBCs rising in life,” he said, indirectly referring to reaction of Sonia Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to the President's address on the opening day of the Budget Session of Parliament.

“Abusing people and defaming the country abroad and loving Urban Naxals is their forte,” said PM Modi referring to both the Congress and the AAP.

“These two arrogant parties have joined hands behind the scenes and we need to stay alert,” he said, asking voters to elect a BJP government in the February 5 Assembly election in Delhi.

Arrogance is common to both the AAP-da and Congress - the AAP-da considers itself the owner of Delhi and the Congress considers itself the ruler of the country, he said.

Referring to the political storm over pollution in the Yamuna, the PM said due to the fear of loss in election AAP-da leaders are pursuing zehrili raajniti (poisonous politics),

PM Modi hit out at the ruling party in Delhi for the poor state of the Yamuna and indulging in blame game and corruption.

He said the AAP-da government has not increased the budget for infrastructure over the past four years.

“They are not spending money on public welfare but on their publicity and ads,” he said.

Hitting out at corruption in the AAP-da government and calling it an enemy of the middle class, he said:“Those who live in Sheesh Mahal have no respect for a two BHK of a middle class family.”

Touching upon Arvind Kejriwal's Yamuna 'poison' remark, he said the AAP-da people hate Haryana.

“They blame the neighbouring state for air pollution, and now they are blaming Haryana for poisoning Yamuna water,” he said.

The land which gave the message of Gita has been accused of poisoning the Yamuna.“Yamuna is not just a river but a part of the Indian ethos, but it is in a decaying state today,” he said.

He said in Gujarat, the poor state of Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad used to hurt him.“I later rejuvenated the river and developed a river front there,” he said, adding,“I would personally oversee the revamp of the Yamuna in Delhi as well”.

He said the BJP government will change the future of Delhi NCR by developing the Yamuna.

“The water will be cleaned, we will develop the river front, we will build a green tourism corridor and run water Metro for transportation,” he said, adding that rejuvenation of a river also promotes the economy.

Claiming that the BJP not only undertakes development but also facilitates savings for the poor, he said:“We will give houses to the poor in Delhi at double the speed once a BJP government is formed.”

Repeating BJP's no tolerance for corruption, PM Modi said the BJP government will call an Assembly session early and the CAG report, carrying details of the AAP government's financial lapses, will be tabled to expose the corruption spread by the AAP-da government.

He also highlighted the PM Surya Ghar solar energy scheme under which the BJP government will give Rs 75,000-80,000 to each household for installing a solar plant, which will translate into 300 free units of electricity every month.

He urged women to link their bank accounts with phone numbers as they will soon get messages on their phones that Rs 2,500 financial assistance has been deposited in their account under the Mahila Samriddhi Scheme.

“The first Cabinet meeting of the BJP government will clear the way for payment of this Mahila Samridhi Yojana amount,” he said.

Targeting young job-seekers, PM Modi said thousands of jobs will be created and that too without any corruption or recommendation.“This is what was done by the BJP government in Haryana in its first Cabinet meeting,” he said.

He said government employees in Delhi will also benefit from the Eighth Pay Commission announced recently.

He also promised sports facilities in rural areas of the city and assured restoration of stalled welfare schemes for widows and the elderly, especially in villages.