A' Bicycle Design Award Announces Final Call For Entries In Late Submission Period For 2025

Bicycle Design Awards 2025

Distinguished International Competition for Bicycle Design Excellence Extends Late Entry Period Through February 28, 2025

COMO, CO, ITALY, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Bicycle Design Award , a highly regarded international accolade celebrating excellence in bicycle design and innovation, announces its final call for entries in the late submission period for the 2025 competition cycle. The award, established in 2008, has become recognized globally for identifying and promoting outstanding achievements in bicycle design, manufacturing, and innovation. This prestigious competition provides a platform for bicycle designers, manufacturers, and brands to showcase their innovative solutions and receive recognition for their contributions to advancing the cycling industry.The significance of the A' Bicycle Design Award extends beyond mere recognition, addressing crucial industry needs for sustainable transportation solutions and innovative mobility designs. The competition has historically highlighted groundbreaking achievements, as exemplified by previous laureate Zhenping Du's E-Bike Xafari Electric Bicycle, which demonstrated excellence in combining sustainable mobility with user-centric design. These innovations continue to shape the future of bicycle design while contributing to environmental sustainability and urban mobility solutions.The competition encompasses multiple categories, including mountain bikes, road bikes, electric bikes, folding bikes, and bicycle accessories. Entries remain open to individuals, teams, and companies worldwide, with submissions accepted for works created within the past decade. The late submission period continues through February 28, 2025, followed by the judging period from April 1st to April 15th, 2025, with results announced on May 1st, 2025.Entries undergo evaluation through a comprehensive blind peer-review process, assessed by an international jury panel comprising academics, journalists, and industry professionals. The evaluation criteria encompass innovative material usage, technological integration, ergonomic design, aesthetic appeal, environmental sustainability, safety features, and market potential. This methodology aims to ensure fair and thorough assessment of each submission.Winners receive substantial benefits including the A' Design Award Winner Logo license, trophy, and certificate. Additional advantages include inclusion in the international yearbook, exhibition opportunities, extensive PR campaigns, and participation in the exclusive gala-night ceremony at Lake Como, Italy. The comprehensive winner's package aims to provide global exposure and recognition for outstanding bicycle design achievements.The A' Bicycle Design Award serves a vital role in advancing the cycling industry by recognizing and promoting innovations that enhance mobility solutions, improve user experience, and contribute to sustainable transportation alternatives. Through celebrating excellence in bicycle design, the award aims to inspire future innovations that benefit society and support environmental sustainability.Bicycle designers, manufacturers, brands, and creative agencies interested in participating in this prestigious competition may access detailed information and submit their entries at:About A' Bicycle Design AwardThe A' Bicycle Design Award stands as a highly regarded international competition that recognizes excellence in bicycle design and innovation. The award provides a platform for designers, manufacturers, and brands to showcase their achievements and contribute to advancing the cycling industry. Through rigorous evaluation processes and comprehensive benefits, the competition aims to promote superior design solutions that enhance mobility, sustainability, and user experience in the bicycle sector.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award represents an international juried design competition organized annually since 2008. Through its comprehensive evaluation methodology and ethical principles, the competition aims to recognize and promote superior designs that advance society. The award program operates across multiple disciplines, welcoming participants from all countries who share the vision of creating a better world through good design. The competition's ultimate mission centers on enhancing society by motivating designers and brands to develop superior products and projects that benefit the global community.

