US, NATO Discuss Building More Stronger, Lethal Alliance

WASHINGTON, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Secretary General Mark Rutte held an introductory call on Thursday to discuss their shared commitment to building a stronger, more lethal NATO Alliance.

Both leaders stressed the importance of raising Allied defense spending and expanding defense industrial base capacity on both sides of the Atlantic.

Secretary Hegseth emphasized that the United States is fully committed, under President Trump's leadership, to pursuing these objectives in the face of today's threats. Both leaders agreed to work closely and meet in person soon. (end)

