International Students' Housing Challenges Call For Policy Action

Graduates and their guests are silhouetted before a convocation ceremony at Simon Fraser University, in Burnaby, B.C., in May 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Author: Edward R. Howe

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Canada is a top destination for international students , with over one million studying at various levels in 2023. International students contribute billions of dollars to the Canadian and much more to our social fabric.

But recent policy changes and increased public scrutiny have created a challenging environment for these students and the higher education institutions that host them.

After a decade of rapid growth , the has implemented a two-year cap on international student permits, reducing undergraduate admissions by 35 per cent in 2024 and an additional 10 per cent in 2025.

This controversial decision aims to address growing concerns about the impact of international students and unchecked immigration on Canada's economy, housing and public services.

An ongoing longitudinal research study at Thompson Rivers University (TRU) , which engages international students' views and experiences through both surveys and interviews, sheds light on the lived experiences of international students amid these dramatic policy shifts. I have led this research with international graduate student research assistants.

Shifts from 2016 to 2024: housing

The first round of our study drew on a 2016 survey of more than 100 international students at TRU, and interviews with 14 from the same pool. We recently surveyed a further 215 international TRU students and conducted in-depth interviews with 14 more participants from various nations including India and China, across a range of undergraduate and graduate programs.

Our newest research findings revealed major challenges faced by international students, particularly in housing and finances. This echoes other findings that indicate the housing situation for international students has worsened over the past decade.

Over 55 per cent of students reported difficulties finding suitable accommodations, with many experiencing systemic racial discrimination in the rental market. Financial struggles were also prevalent, with about one-third of participants indicating insufficient financial support or uncertainty about their financial situation.

More than half of students reported difficulties finding accomodations. A building near the University of Saskatchewan campus in Saskatoon in 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

Racism, concern for post-graduate work

On a positive note, fewer students reported experiencing racism on campus in 2024 than in 2016.

In 2016, when students were asked to say to what extent they agreed with the statement“I encountered racism at university,” there were a wide range of statements: 14 per cent strongly agreed and 21 per cent agreed; 25 per cent strongly disagreed; 16 per cent disagreed and 23 per cent were undecided.

This was the only question that had such a pattern of responses spread evenly across the five-point scale. In 2024, only 13.5 per cent agreed or strongly agreed with this statement.

But in interviews, many students commented upon encountering racism and exploitation when job hunting or searching for housing accommodations. For example, one student reported that when seeking to renegotiate a lease due to problems with a roommate, the landlord threatened to take action to revoke their student visa.

In surveys and interviews, students lamented the dearth of co-op programs, work-integrated learning and experiential opportunities for their future success in Canada. This aligns with recent data from the Canadian Bureau for International Education , which found that 70 per cent of international students plan to apply for post-graduate work permits, and 57 per cent intend to seek permanent residency.

Students' thoughts on 'internationalization'

Our recent study also asked students their thoughts on “internationalization,” as universities and government policy have used this term to promote Canada as an international, global and multicultural society with globally focused curricula and opportunities for international study abroad.

Students' responses fell into three main themes: cross-cultural exchange, mutual learning and community building, and personal growth through international experiences. These findings were consistent across different nationalities and genders, suggesting a shared understanding of internationalization among diverse student groups.

A student carrying a backpack walks on campus at Trinity Western University in Langley, B.C., in 2017.

To address these challenges and support international students, our research recommends that universities continue to diversify their pools of international students by increasing scholarships for students from marginalized regions.

This matters in the wake of the recent announcement to reduce immigration targets from 485,000 in 2024 to 365,000 by 2027. This policy direction creates uncertainty for many international students hoping to build their futures in Canada.

This shift comes as public support for immigration has dramatically decreased, reaching an all-time low. Fifty-eight per cent of Canadians now believe the country accepts too many immigrants - a 31-point increase since 2022.

We also suggest fostering deeper cross-cultural understanding among university staff and domestic students, establishing program-specific student support centres with peer mentoring. The fragile school-to-work transition needs to be better facilitated through co-op education and other work-integrated learning opportunities. Action from policymakers to address systemic barriers in housing and employment is also needed.

Welcoming destination for global talent

International students contribute significantly to Canada's economy, cultural diversity and multicultural society.

Government, educators, universities and employers have roles to play in reframing the“internationalization” of higher education. There is a need to balance economic rationales with social and academic outcomes, including a focus on global citizenship education for all students.

In the shadow of Donald Trump's second presidency in the United States, which is amplifying xenophobic rhetoric and action against migrants , and amid major shifts in Canada's federal landscape, it is important to take inventory of how changing government immigration policies can have a profound impact on Canada.

It is crucial to consider the perspectives of international students. Their insights matter for helping to shape policies and practices that affect their educational experiences , future opportunities in Canada and the very social fabric of Canada.

By addressing students' challenges and the barriers they encounter, and by supporting their successes, we can ensure that Canada remains a welcoming destination for global talent.

Surbhi Sagar and Athira Pushpamgathan contributed to this research and co-authored this story.