Trade Ministry Announces New Roadmap For Türkiye-Syria Trade Relations

A delegation from the Ministry of Trade met with Syrian Minister
of Trade and Consumer Protection Maher Khalil al-Hasan, Chairman of
the Land and Maritime Border Authority Qutayba Badawi and Deputy
Minister of Foreign Affairs Ahmed Duhan in Damascus yesterday.
During the meeting, steps to be taken in economic and commercial
relations between Türkiye and Syria were determined.
In a statement made by the Ministry of Trade, it was stated that
"Great progress has been made in Turkiye-Syria relations in the new
period that began with the collapse of the old Regime in Syria on
December 8, 2024 and the people gaining freedom."
Decision to reassess taxes on some products
The statement continued as follows:
"In this context, a new era has begun in foreign trade relations
between our country, which is Syria's largest trade partner, and
Syria. Turkish products can now reach not only the regions
liberated by our peacekeeping operations in the north, but also all
of Syria's lands and people.
Some misunderstandings and confusions have emerged in the
process that began with the implementation of a common and single
customs regime for all neighboring countries and all countries of
the world, which was put into effect by the new government
administration in Syria on January 11, 2025.
In response, the Ministry of Trade of the Republic of Turkiye
held meetings with Syrian authorities via video conference,
supervised by our state institutions. In this context, a delegation
of ours consisting of relevant technical staff, headed by Deputy
Minister of Trade Mustafa Tuzcu, arrived in Damascus, the capital
of Syria, on Thursday, January 23, 2025, with Turkish Airlines
(IS:THYAO), which made its first flight.
Road map for two countries
During the meetings, the current situation between Turkiye and
Syria, as well as the steps to be taken in economic and commercial
relations and customs issues were discussed, and the following
roadmap for the upcoming period was determined:
. Revision of Customs Duties: It was decided that the customs
duties applied equally to all countries and at all border gates by
the Syrian side will be re-evaluated for certain products as of
January 11, 2025.
. Free Trade Agreement: It was agreed to start negotiations to
revive the Turkiye-Syria Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which was
suspended in 2011, with a more comprehensive economic partnership
approach.
. Economic and Commercial Cooperation: It was decided to
cooperate in the fields of industrial and agricultural products
trade, transit transportation, bilateral transportation,
contracting etc. for the revival of the Syrian economy. Syria
stated that Turkish companies will play a key role in the
development of Syria and will play a leading role in the
development of Syrian industry.
. Participation of Turkish Companies in Reconstruction Areas,
Works and Projects Throughout Syria: Coordination will be
established with the Syrian administration so that Turkish
companies, which have only provided services to certain regions of
Syria until now, will operate throughout the country and evaluate
investment opportunities in the new period.
. Cooperation at Border Gates and Customs Areas: It was decided
to strengthen the existing coordination in order to manage the
increasing traffic at commercial crossing points with Syria more
quickly and efficiently.
