Sweden Announces Largest Military Aid Package To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Swedish will send Ukraine its largest military aid package since the outset of Russia's full-scale invasion, amounting to 13.5 billion Swedish kronor ($1.23 billion).

This was reported on the website of the Swedish of Defense , Ukrinform saw.

The aid package will include equipment purchased from Swedish and foreign defense companies for the of Ukraine in the amount of about 5.9 billion Swedish kronor. contributions to various funds for the purchase of military equipment and ammunition in the amount of about 2.8 billion Swedish kronor are also scheduled.

In addition, Sweden intends to allocate 1 billion Swedish kronor for the Ukrainian production of long-range missiles and long-range UAVs.

Ukraine will also receive material assets worth about 3.3 billion Swedish kronor from the Swedish Armed Forces. This includes, in particular, 146 trucks; 16 90s combat boats; 23 weapon stations for marine use; 1 million units of 12.7 mm ammunition; 1,500 TOW anti-tank missiles; 200 anti-tank weapons, infantry equipment for soldiers and units; personal protective equipment against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats.

The Swedish Armed Forces also provide funding for a number of training initiatives during 2025, such as Interflex, which conducts basic training for Ukrainian soldiers.

In addition, the Swedish Defense University has been tasked with implementing an educational program for Ukrainian schoolchildren in Ukraine, with the cost of training estimated at 650 million Swedish kronor.

“Sweden's military support to Ukraine is always based on Ukraine's needs and priorities,” the ministry stressed in a statement.

This is the 18th aid package since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022. In total, Sweden has provided Ukraine with military support worth 61.9 billion Swedish kronor, the ministry noted.

As Ukrinform reported, in December 2024, the Swedish government allocated 720 million Swedish kronor (EUR 63 million) in support to Ukraine under previous military assistance packages.