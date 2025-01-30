Qatari Amir Meets Syrian Pres. On Bilateral Ties

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- Qatari Amir Tamim bin Hamad met President Ahmad Al-Sharaa in Damascus on Thursday to discuss the latest developments in Syria and ways to promote the bilateral relations.

Sheikh Tamim congratulated President Al-Sharaa on the success of the Syrian and assuming the Syrian presidency in the transitional period, according to a statement from the Qatari Amiri Diwan.

Reaffirming Qatar's support to the unity, and independence of Syria, Sheikh Tamim wished President Al-Sharaa success in leading the country towards stability and prosperity.

On his part, the Syrian president welcomed Sheikh Tamim, saying his visit to Syria reflects the supportive stances of Qatar and shared desire to enhance the bilateral relations.

The summit meeting also dealt with the latest developments in the Middle East and beyond. (end)

