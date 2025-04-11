Russians Attack Nikopol District With Drones, One Civilian Injured

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces launched a series of kamikaze drone attacks at Nikopol district in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region throughout the day. As a result, one civilian was injured and infrastructure was damaged.

The update was shared by Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, via Facebook , as reported by Ukrinform.

According to Lysak, the Russian military carried out approximately 15 strikes, targeting Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovske communities.

As a result of the attacks administrative buildings were damaged, 13 passenger cars and two buses sustained destruction. A 39-year-old man was injured, he will undergo outpatient treatment

As previously reported, the number of wounded in Dnipro from a missile strike on April 10 has risen to nine people.

Photo credit: Serhii Lysak / Facebook