Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russians Attack Nikopol District With Drones, One Civilian Injured

Russians Attack Nikopol District With Drones, One Civilian Injured


2025-04-11 03:15:18
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces launched a series of kamikaze drone attacks at Nikopol district in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region throughout the day. As a result, one civilian was injured and infrastructure was damaged.

The update was shared by Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, via Facebook , as reported by Ukrinform.

According to Lysak, the Russian military carried out approximately 15 strikes, targeting Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, and Pokrovske communities.

As a result of the attacks administrative buildings were damaged, 13 passenger cars and two buses sustained destruction. A 39-year-old man was injured, he will undergo outpatient treatment

Read also: Russians attack Shostka community in Sumy region with drone s, causing damage

As previously reported, the number of wounded in Dnipro from a missile strike on April 10 has risen to nine people.

Photo credit: Serhii Lysak / Facebook

MENAFN11042025000193011044ID1109419926

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search