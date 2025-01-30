Investornewsbreaks Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) Closes Underwritten Public Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lakeland (NASDAQ: LAKE) (Lakeland Fire + Safety) , a leading global of protective clothing for industry, healthcare, and first responders, has closed an underwritten of 2,093,000 shares of its common stock, which includes 273,000 shares pursuant to the full exercise of the over-allotment option granted to the underwriters. The shares were each sold at a public offering price of $22. Roth Capital Partners acted as sole book-running manager for the offering.

About Lakeland Fire + Safety

Lakeland Fire + Safety manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of fire services and industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and first responder markets. Its products are sold globally by its customer service group, in-house sales teams and authorized independent sales representatives to a strategic global network of selective fire and industrial distributors and wholesale partners. The company's authorized distributors supply end users, such as integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high technology electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories and the utilities industry. In addition, Lakeland supplies federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments as well as to a range of international end users. For more information concerning Lakeland, please visit the company's website at .

