Jordanian Foreign Minister Stresses Importance Of UNRWA's Role In Delivering Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: Jordan's Foreign Ayman Safadi stressed Thursday the importance of consolidating the ceasefire in Gaza and delivering immediate and sufficient aid to the Strip, emphasizing the important role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in this regard.

During his meeting with Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, Safadi highlighted the significance of ensuring the continuation of the agency, which plays an indispensable role in providing its vital services to Palestinian refugees in accordance with its UN mandate.