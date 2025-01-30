عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Jordanian Foreign Minister Stresses Importance Of UNRWA's Role In Delivering Aid To Gaza

Jordanian Foreign Minister Stresses Importance Of UNRWA's Role In Delivering Aid To Gaza


1/30/2025 2:00:27 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi stressed Thursday the importance of consolidating the ceasefire in Gaza and delivering immediate and sufficient aid to the Strip, emphasizing the important role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in this regard.

During his meeting with UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, Safadi highlighted the significance of ensuring the continuation of the agency, which plays an indispensable role in providing its vital services to Palestinian refugees in accordance with its UN mandate.

MENAFN30012025000063011010ID1109150050


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search