Jordanian Foreign Minister Stresses Importance Of UNRWA's Role In Delivering Aid To Gaza
Date
1/30/2025 2:00:27 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Amman: Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi stressed Thursday the importance of consolidating the ceasefire in Gaza and delivering immediate and sufficient aid to the Strip, emphasizing the important role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in this regard.
During his meeting with UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini, Safadi highlighted the significance of ensuring the continuation of the agency, which plays an indispensable role in providing its vital services to Palestinian refugees in accordance with its UN mandate.
MENAFN30012025000063011010ID1109150050
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.