Some People Politicising Manipur’S Ethnic Violence, Confusing People: CM Biren Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) Imphal, Jan 30 (IANS) Manipur Chief N Biren Singh on Thursday said that some people are "politicising" the state's ethnic violence and "confusing the people".

In his address at an official programme at Khangabok in Thoubal district, the Chief Minister said that most people still do not understand the prevailing ethnic conflicts in Manipur.

He, however, did not mention the name of any party or any individual.

Biren Singh said that his government's opposition to the immigrants in the state is because they are engaged in drug-related activities and poppy cultivation and these migrants are also creating serious socio-economic problems for the indigenous people.

"We have to understand and realise which people want development, peace and unity of Manipur and who launch attacks on the innocent people. We have to defend ourselves and expose the nefarious activities of the inimical elements."

"Those who want to break Manipur have used agents to provoke us. Such agents are in Imphal Valley and are siding with those who want to break Manipur. We have to be careful about them," the CM said.

Biren Singh interacted with locals of Khangabok at the public interaction programme held at Khangabok Maisnam Leikai, UYC Ground and stated that many people of the state now began to know the core issue of the current unprecedented ethnic crisis and had started rendering their support and cooperation in taking the state towards peace and normalcy.

He maintained that the state government would always stand firmly to safeguard the unity and integrity of the state.

Biren Singh added that the government had done nothing against any of the communities which had been living together since time immemorial, but would stand against those vested interest groups trying to cause the state to disintegrate.

The Chief Minister after listening to the grievances and demands raised during the interaction, announced to take up certain development works at Khangabok. He announced the allocation of Rs 50 lakh for installing water pumps at four paddy fields, namely Louhonbi Loukon, Keipha Loukon, Kiyam Loukon, and Tentharam Loukon. He further assured the development of an open gym.

Appreciating the public's concern for conserving water bodies, the Chief Minister announced the development projects at Ikop Pat and channel cleaning of Loukhong Pat with a cost of Rs 1.2 crore each in the work programme.

The interaction programme was also attended by representatives of local bodies, self-help groups, village volunteers, and the public of Khangabok among others.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Power Minister Biswajit Singh, Health Minister Sapam Ranjan Singh, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Minister L. Susindro Meitei, MLAs Sapam Kunjakewor, Thongam Shanti, Khongbantabam Ibomcha and Md. Abdul Nasir among others during the interaction programme.