Willow Industries And Abstrax Unveil Revolutionary Cannabis Terpene Infusion System

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Driven by their mission to standardize quality and empower cultivators to provide clean, safe products, Willow Industries has developed HALO , a closed-loop system that revolutionizes the way cannabis flower is infused with terpenes. The machine employs a precise and controlled infusion process that aerosolizes liquid terpenes to optimize distribution, minimize waste, and maximize efficiency. Featuring an enclosed drum loading system, minimal requirements, advanced tracking software and customizable settings, the HALO is a seamless solution for cultivators aiming to amplify their product offerings.

Key Features and Benefits:



Efficiency: Optimizes the infusion process, reducing time and labor compared to manual application methods.

Consistency: Delivers uniform terpene coverage, ensuring each batch meets high-quality standards. Controlled Environment: Reduces risks of cross-contamination through a clean, enclosed application system.

Specifications:



Process Time: Completes infusion in approximately 30 minutes, including a cleaning cycle.

Dimensions: 52" W x 48" L x 63" H Power: 110 VAC 50/60 Hz 15A.

"Our goal at Willow Industries has always been to raise the bar for quality and safety in the cannabis industry," said Jill Ellsworth, Founder and CEO of Willow Industries. "We're incredibly excited to partner with Abstrax to bring HALO to the market. By combining cutting-edge science with innovative engineering, HALO brings a revolutionary terpene infusion system that delivers precision, consistency, and safety. Together, we're setting a new standard for cannabis quality and innovation."

Willow's partnership with Abstrax has enabled them to integrate advanced terpene infusion science and refine formulations while leveraging the latest data and practical applications for the HALO system. With this advanced infusion process, cultivators can confidently achieve consistent results with every batch.

"Through this collaboration, Abstrax and Willow are innovating to set a new standard," says Kevin Koby, CEO of Abstrax. "HALO represents a major step forward in how we approach terpene infusion. By harnessing Abstrax's expertise and the precision of the HALO system, operators can now create products with unmatched consistency and safety, all while elevating the cannabis experience. We're thrilled to be at the forefront of this industry."

About Willow Industries

Willow Industries leads the industry in cannabis microbial control and post-harvest decontamination technology. Founded in 2015 by CEO Jill Ellsworth, the company is built on one simple principle: cultivators should be equipped with resources to provide patients and consumers with consistently safe cannabis. Based in Denver, CO, Willow's services are currently available to all licensed cultivators in the United States and across the globe, where they implement an innovative and accessible model that employs a holistic, turnkey approach for their partners. Willow's modern technology and in-house team of microbiology experts, Willow Scientific, ensure cultivators employ best practices and quality control from start to finish. Willow Industries has been named one of Inc. 5000's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America three years in a row, and is a 2x honoree as one of the top companies in the Forbes 42.0 Cannabis list.

To learn more about Willow Industries and HALO cannabis terpene infusion, visit TheHaloMachine

Media Contact: Aly LeNoble

305-801-5557

[email protected]

About Abstrax: Where Innovation and Science Meets Flavor Mastery

As the pioneering leader in the world of botanical flavor technology, Abstrax excels in crafting innovative terpene-driven, functional flavor solutions. Serving the cannabis, hops, flavor and fragrance industries, Abstrax is the trusted product development partner that forward-thinking CPG brands turn to when looking for a competitive edge. Founded in California by a team of award-winning PhD scientists, flavor chemists, and visionary product developers, Abstrax harnesses its divisions to craft transformative CPG applications via innovative technology and more sustainable, all natural, and cost effective ingredients. Abstrax Tech produces groundbreaking peer reviewed research publications, discovers new flavor compounds, and produces terpene blends and flavors for tobacco, cannabis, and food applications – including botanically derived cannabis flavor experiences, live all-natural hemp derived terpenes, and mood-enhancing terpene-flavor systems. Abstrax Hops provides the most advanced research, products, and services that push the limits of brewing innovation. Its wide range of solutions encapsulates the authentic varietal specific Hop Flavors, Dank Flavors, and next generation of advanced hop products including natural hop aroma extracts. Abstrax offers the utmost in safety, quality and regulatory adherence, ensuring seamless integration into product lines. Delve deeper with Abstrax at AbstraxTech and AbstraxHops .

Media Contact:

Stacey Jones

213-925-8177

[email protected]

SOURCE Willow Industries