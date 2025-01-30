If India Is To Lead The World, It Must Tackle Obesity First: Fitness Coach Backs PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi's recent call to address the growing obesity crisis in India has been strongly supported by renowned coach Mickey Mehta. Speaking in support of the PM's vision for a healthier nation, Mehta emphasised that obesity is not just a lifestyle issue but a serious hazard which could ultimately lead to death, if not addressed.

Talking to IANS, Mickey Mehta agreed with PM Modi's remarks, warning that obesity is a root cause of numerous deadly diseases, including high blood pressure, diabetes, and insulin resistance.

"What the Prime Minister said is absolutely correct. Obesity can lead to multiple health issues, including compromised circulation, breathing difficulties, weak digestion, and loss of energy. It also affects our mental focus, creativity, and overall well-being," he said.

Mehta further highlighted the detrimental effects of obesity on both physical and mental health, pointing out that it disrupts sleep patterns and drains energy, making individuals feel“completely useless.”

He underscored the urgency of tackling obesity if India hopes to emerge as a Vishwa Guru.

"If India is to lead the world, we must first tackle the obesity epidemic. Our children are growing obese even in school, primarily due to unhealthy, processed foods," he added.

Promoting a holistic approach to health, Mehta advocated for practices such as meditation, pranayam (breathing exercises), and a nutritious diet rooted in Ayurveda and natural remedies.

He believes that transforming our habits and adopting a healthier lifestyle is key to overcoming obesity and fostering a nation of champions.

"A revolution must happen in this country-a transformation in how we live and eat. Only then will India rise to global prominence."

Mehta also spoke about the importance of diet, particularly the use of traditional, natural foods like cow ghee over refined oils.

"In Indian culture, cow ghee has been a source of nourishment for generations. It provides immunity, vitality, and longevity-essential for a strong, healthy body. If we want to become world leaders, we must embrace these age-old, beneficial practices," he said.

As a staunch supporter of the 'Fit India' movement, Mehta urged citizens, especially youth and children, to take an active role in promoting physical fitness.

"We must encourage our youth to engage in sports and physical activities, like the Khelo India initiative. Spending 30 per cent of our day on physical activities, including yoga and pranayam, is crucial for maintaining a healthy lifestyle," he said.

Finally, Mehta shared practical tips for incorporating fitness into daily life. "Making small changes can lead to big transformations," he suggested.

"Take five minutes a day to exercise, and in a month, increase it gradually. With just seven minutes a day, you can completely transform your health."

On January 28, PM Modi inaugurated the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand's Dehradun which will see 10,000 athletes competing in various disciplines over the next 17 days. He also described the National Games as a 'celebration of India's incredible sporting talent'.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi made a strong pitch about the need to adopt a healthy lifestyle and also raised concerns over obesity emerging as a 'health hazard' in the country.