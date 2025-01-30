West Bengal Guv Awards Police Medals To 33 BSF Personnel

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Jan 30 (IANS) West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose conferred 33 personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) with Medals for Meritorious Service at an investiture ceremony organised in Kolkata on Thursday.

Among the recipients, 20 are serving personnel, while the remaining are retired.

A senior BSF official of the Eastern Command said that these medals are in recognition of the dedicated service that BSF personnel perform as the first line of defence along the country's borders.

“The BSF perform their duties 24x7 for 365 days a year, along difficult terrain and in all weather conditions. Given the present situation in Bangladesh, they are on an all-time alert along the Indo-Bangladesh Border that has riverine and unfenced stretches. Such recognition inspires them to keep on performing their duties with renewed vigour,” said the BSF official.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor lauded the strategic expertise, advancements in infrastructure, weaponry, and training initiatives of the Force.

He also acknowledged the significant role of BSF personnel in securing the nation's borders, thwarting anti-national threats, and their remarkable achievements in safeguarding the country.

He further commended the awardees for their unwavering commitment, tireless service, and exemplary dedication to the nation.

“This medal is awarded to personnel of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and state police forces who have demonstrated exceptional dedication, integrity, and outstanding service in the line of duty,” said the senior BSF official.

He added that this honour is conferred only after an exhaustive and meticulous evaluation process conducted by a distinguished high-level committee.

Apart from the dignitaries and awardees, proud family members, BSF officers, subordinate officers, other ranks and retired personnel turned up in large numbers at the venue.

N K Pandey, DIG and spokesperson, South Bengal Frontier, BSF, said that the event was not only a celebration of the achievements of BSF personnel but also a reflection of the Force's unwavering commitment to the nation, its established high standards, and steadfast dedication.

Others present at the occasion included Ravi Gandhi, additional director general, BSF, Eastern Command and Maninder Pratap Singh Pawar, Inspector General, South Bengal Frontier, BSF.