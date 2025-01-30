Lawyer Gets Irritated With Intern Who Asks For Daily Work Social Media Says, 'Shiddat Ka Inaam Banta Hai'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A lawyer's behaviour towards an intern sparked a controversy after the former deliberately disregarded the keen interest of a newbie to take up new tasks. For amateurs internships offer a to learn, grow and hone up their skills, but for a full-time employee it seems to be of no relevance as indicated by the irritated professional.

Taking to social platform X, the irritated lawyer stated,“This intern, despite knowing very well that I am not going to give him any work, comes to ask me every single day if I have any work for him. Ek din, Friday late evening ko kaam de dunga, do din ka tab hi sudhrega."

The nonchalant demeanour of the professional did not sit well with users online and netizens expressed their opinions over treatment of interns by full-time employees. The viral post amassed nearly 5.55 lakh views, 8 thousand likes and several comments.

Social media reaction

A user commented,“If he is smart, he will not come even in front of you after Friday lunch.” Another user wrote,“Just give him work, it's not that deep. He is an intern, he knows he has to show something to get converted. Even if not that, he may just be interested to learn the work.”

Concerned users asked, what would the intern write in his profile if no task is given. To this the lawyer replied,“Agar main apna kaam de du toh main apne sheet pe kya likhunga ?” A fourth user remarked, "In an internship, people come to work. I genuinely would hate if I'm sitting half of my day in my internship doing nothing."