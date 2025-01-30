Mohammed Bin Rashid Library Organizes 'Literary Bridges: A Dialogue Of Cultures' Event

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 30 January 2025:

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library hosted a captivating event titled Literary Bridges: A Dialogue of Cultures, bringing together a diverse group of creatives and writers for a thought-provoking discussion on the role of language in shaping literature and fostering cultural understanding. Held in the library's dynamic space designed to inspire creativity, the event explored the profound phenomenon of writing in a language other than one's native tongue.

A key highlight of the discussion was how writing in a foreign language can bridge cultural gaps and enable writers to transcend geographical and linguistic boundaries. The event placed a notable focus on Hungarian author Agota Kristof, who famously wrote her acclaimed works, such as The Notebook, in French despite her Hungarian origins. Kristof's decision to write in a second language exemplifies the deeply personal and cultural journey writers undertake when expressing their experiences beyond their native tongue.

The discussion delved into the impact of writing in a foreign language on a writer's creative process, identity, and ability to reach a wider audience. Panelists shared personal insights into their unique experiences, reflecting on their motivations for choosing to write in a non-native language and how it has shaped their literary works.

Esteemed guests included writers Fahad Al Falasi, Natalia Arias, Nidhi Jain, Maher Elusini, Jocelyne Amine, Marwan Medhat, Sheryn Knaider, and Rana Abi Hayla. They explored key questions, such as how writing in a foreign language can preserve cultural identity, the challenges of translating culturally specific texts, and the role of translation in expanding an author's readership.

The engaging session concluded with an invitation for attendees to participate in a book signing event with the authors, offering readers a unique opportunity to interact directly with the creative minds behind the works.

The event proved to be a truly enriching experience, providing fresh perspectives on the intersection of language, culture, and creativity.