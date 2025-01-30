UN Launches USD 500 Mln Appeal For Global Support For Human Rights In '25

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk launched a USD 500 million appeal for 2025 on Thursday, stressing the urgent need for funding to protect human rights worldwide.

In a statement issued from his office in Geneva, Turk highlighted various crises in Gaza, the Republic of the Congo, Ukraine, Sudan and Myanmar, noting that his office has consistently raised alarms over severe rights violations and lack of accountability.

He added that his office deployed 2,000 staff across 92 countries conducting 11,000 monitoring missions and observing nearly 1,000 trials to improve conditions in over 100 detention centers and provided critical support to survivors of human rights violations.

He emphasized that the funding gap continues to be a concern, noting that last year's appeal of USD 500 million reached only USD 269 million dollars which is four percent less than in 2023. (end) amk

MENAFN30012025000071011013ID1109148761