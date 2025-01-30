Hero Future Energies named as a Great Place to Work® for the fourth time in a row

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 30, 2025: Hero Future Energies (HFE), the renewable energy arm of the Hero Group has been certified as a ‘Great Place to Work®’ by the Great Place to Work® Institute, India for 2025-26. This is the fourth year in a row that HFE has earned this coveted certification.



The accolade is a recognition of the company’s focus on nurturing a high-trust, high-performance culture, and its steadfast commitment to ensuring a positive workplace experience by recognizing and supporting the diverse needs of its workforce.



HFE's workplace culture is anchored in three core pillars: trust, transparency, and excellence. The company fosters a supportive work environment that places employee well-being and work-life balance at the forefront. Our HR policies have the welfare of our team members at their core as exemplified by flexible work arrangements, comprehensive leave policies—including menstruation leave and paternity leave, robust health and wellness programs including mental health assistance and structured mentorship modules. These initiatives not only enhance workplace satisfaction but also empower employees to thrive both personally and professionally.



As an Equal Opportunity Employer, HFE champions ‘Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belongingness’ (DEIB) and ensures that diverse individuals and perspectives are treated with equal respect. Fostering a green ethos, through a Green Code of Conduct for its employees, the company embraces sustainability as integral to daily practices, encouraging associates to opt for carpooling, conserve water and abstain from using toxic materials in their day to day lives.



Srivatsan Iyer, Global CEO, Hero Future Energies, said, “I firmly believe that culture is the backbone of business success. Our recognition as a Great Place to Work® for the fourth consecutive year reaffirms our shared values, our dedication to excellence, and the supportive, inclusive environment we have built together. This remarkable achievement is a testament to the incredible culture we have collectively nurtured and the unwavering commitment each associate brings to work every single day. This recognition strengthens our resolve to create a greener, better future—a mission that defines the very essence of working at HFE."



Bhawna K. Mital, Head of HR & CSR, Hero Future Energies said, "The GPTW certification, fourth time in a row, is a strong validation of our people centric policies and programmes. At Hero Future Energies, we have created a culture code of trust, transparency, inclusivity and flexibility, which inspires every team member to give his or her very best at work every day. We will continue to shape an empowered workplace and people experiences that drive us towards excellence.”





