S&T Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2024 Results

INDIANA, Pa., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- S&T Bancorp, (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA ), the holding company for S&T Bank, announced fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings. Net income of $33.1 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $32.6 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024 and net income of $37.0 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net income was $131.3 million for 2024 compared to net income of $144.8 million for 2023. per diluted share (EPS) was $3.41 for 2024 compared to $3.74 in 2023. S&T had record net income and EPS in 2023 related to the impact of rising interest rates on net interest income.

Strong return metrics with return on average assets (ROA) of 1.37%, return on average equity (ROE) of 9.57% and return on average tangible equity (ROTE) (non-GAAP) of 13.25% compared to ROA of 1.35%, ROE of 9.58% and ROTE (non-GAAP) of 13.35% for the third quarter of 2024.

Pre-provision net revenue to average assets (PPNR) (non-GAAP) was 1.72% compared to 1.78% for the third quarter of 2024.

Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (NIM) (FTE) (non-GAAP) was solid at 3.77% compared to 3.82% in the third quarter of 2024.

Total portfolio loans increased $53.9 million, or 2.79% annualized, compared to September 30, 2024.

Total deposits increased $128.3 million, including customer deposit growth of $78.3 million, or 4.15% annualized, and higher brokered deposits of $50.0 million compared to the third quarter of 2024.

Asset quality improvement drove a provision for credit losses of negative $2.5 million compared to negative $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Net recoveries were $0.1 million compared to net charge-offs of $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2024. Nonperforming assets remained low at $27.9 million, or 0.36% of total loans plus other real estate owned (OREO), compared to $31.9 million, or 0.41%, at September 30, 2024.

Full year 2024 results remained strong after having record net income and EPS in 2023 related to the impact of rising interest rates.

Strong return metrics with ROA of 1.37%, ROE of 9.86% and ROTE (non-GAAP) of 13.84% compared to ROA of 1.56%, ROE of 11.80% and ROTE (non-GAAP) of 17.15% for the prior year.

PPNR (non-GAAP) was 1.77% compared to 2.12% in the prior year.

NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) was solid at 3.82% compared to 4.13% for the prior year.

Total deposits increased $261.3 million compared to 2023. Customer deposit growth of $411.7 million, or 5.76%, was offset by lower brokered deposits of $150.4 million.

Total portfolio loans increased $89.6 million, or 1.17%, compared to December 31, 2023.

Improvement in asset quality drove a provision for credit losses of only $0.1 million compared to $17.9 million in 2023.

Net charge-offs were $8.3 million, or 0.11% of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $13.2 million, or 0.18% of average loans, in the prior year. Nonperforming assets remained low at $27.9 million, or 0.36% of total loans plus OREO, compared to $23.0 million, or 0.30%, at December 31, 2023.

"I'm incredibly proud of our results for the fourth quarter and all that we achieved in 2024," said Chris McComish, chief executive officer. "Our performance was driven through meaningful progress on our key business drivers, including consistent growth in our customer deposit franchise and ongoing improvement in asset quality. We achieved excellent return and profitability metrics and have record levels of capital. We remain steadfast in our commitment to living our people-forward purpose every day as evidenced by our industry leading customer and employee loyalty. As we enter 2025, we do so with great momentum and optimism about S&T's growth prospects."

Fourth Quarter of 2024 Results (three months ended December 31, 2024)

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $83.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $84.5 million for the third quarter of 2024. The decrease of $1.2 million in net interest income was driven by lower interest income on loans due to a decline in interest rates which was partially offset by lower funding costs. NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) was 3.77% compared to 3.82% in the prior quarter. The yield on total average earning assets decreased 15 basis points to 5.78% compared to 5.93% in the third quarter of 2024. Total average interest-bearing liability costs decreased 14 basis points to 3.03% compared to 3.17% in the third quarter of 2024.

Asset Quality

Asset quality continued to improve in the fourth quarter of 2024. The provision for credit losses was negative $2.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to negative $0.5 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease in the provision for credit losses primarily related to a lower allowance for credit losses driven by decreases in criticized and classified loans and net recoveries compared to the prior quarter. Net loan recoveries were $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to net loan charge-offs of $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2024. The allowance for credit losses was $101.5 million, or 1.31% of total portfolio loans, at December 31, 2024 compared to $104.3 million, or 1.36%, at September 30, 2024. Nonperforming assets to total loans plus OREO was low at 0.36% at December 31, 2024 compared to 0.41% at September 30, 2024.

Noninterest Income and Expense

Noninterest income decreased $0.8 million to $11.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $11.9 million in the third quarter of 2024. The decrease was primarily due to a $2.6 million realized loss related to the repositioning of securities into longer duration, higher-yielding securities in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to a similar $2.2 million realized loss on the sale of securities in the third quarter of 2024. Noninterest expense was $55.4 million in both the fourth and third quarters of 2024. Expenses were relatively consistent quarter over quarter with salaries and benefits lower by $0.5 million due to a decrease in incentives.

Financial Condition

Total assets were $9.7 billion at December 31, 2024 compared to $9.6 billion at September 30, 2024. Total portfolio loans increased $53.9 million, or 2.79% annualized, compared to September 30, 2024. The consumer loan portfolio increased $35.2 million with growth in residential mortgages of $37.0 million compared to September 30, 2024. The commercial loan portfolio increased $18.7 million with growth in commercial real estate of $60.1 million partially offset by a decrease in commercial construction of $33.6 million and a decrease in commercial and industrial of $7.8 million compared to September 30, 2024. Total deposits increased $128.3 million compared to September 30, 2024. Certificates of Deposits (CDs) increased $96.6 million which included $50.0 million of additional brokered CDs compared to September 30, 2024. Demand deposits increased $27.7 million, interest-bearing demand deposits increased $39.5 million and money market deposits decreased $33.8 million compared to September 30, 2024. Total borrowings decreased $88.1 million to $250.3 million compared to $338.4 million at September 30, 2024 primarily related to deposit growth.

S&T continues to maintain a strong regulatory capital position with all capital ratios above the well-capitalized thresholds of federal bank regulatory agencies.

Full Year 2024 Results (twelve months ended December 31, 2024)

Net interest income decreased $14.6 million, or 4.18%, to $334.8 million compared to $349.4 million in 2023. NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) decreased 31 basis points to 3.82% compared to 4.13% for 2023. The decreases in both net interest income and NIM (FTE) (non-GAAP) were primarily due to the impact of higher interest rates on funding costs in 2024. While higher interest rates positively impacted interest income, the increase in interest income was more than offset by higher interest expense. The yield on total average earning assets increased 23 basis points to 5.87% compared to 5.64% in 2023. Total average interest-bearing liability costs increased 75 basis points to 3.09% compared to 2.34% in 2023 due in part to a shift to higher-costing money market and certificates of deposit.

Noninterest income decreased $8.5 million to $49.1 million compared to $57.6 million in the prior year. The decrease was mainly related to $7.9 million of realized losses from the repositioning of securities into longer duration, higher-yielding securities. Other noninterest income decreased $0.8 million primarily related to a gain of $3.9 million on the sale of OREO in 2023 compared to a $3.5 million gain from the exchange offer for Visa Class B-1 common stock in 2024.

Noninterest expense increased $8.6 million, or 4.09%, to $218.9 million compared to $210.3 million in 2023. Salaries and employee benefits increased $10.5 million primarily due to annual merit increases, the acquisition of talent and higher incentives and medical costs. Offsetting the increase in salaries and benefits were decreases in professional services and legal of $2.4 million and other noninterest expense of $3.2 million compared to 2023. The decrease in professional services and legal was primarily due to higher consulting expense in 2023 compared to 2024. The decrease in other noninterest expense was due to a decrease of $2.1 million related to the adoption of new accounting guidance for tax credit equity investments where the amortization of these investments is now included in tax expense versus other expense in 2023 and a $2.1 million decrease in loan collection and appraisal expense compared to 2023.

Asset quality improved substantially in 2024 driving a lower allowance for credit losses and minimal provision for credit losses. The provision for credit losses was only $0.1 million compared to $17.9 million for 2023 primarily due to lower criticized and classified loans and lower net charge-offs. Net loan charge-offs were $8.3 million for 2024 compared to $13.2 million for 2023. The allowance for credit losses was 1.31% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2024 compared to 1.41% at December 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets remained low at $27.9 million compared to $23.0 million in the prior year resulting in a nonperforming assets to total loans plus OREO ratio of 0.36% compared to 0.30% at December 31, 2023.

Dividend

S&T's Board of Directors approved a $0.34 per share cash dividend on January 29, 2025. This is an increase of $0.01, or 3.03%, compared to a $0.33 per share cash dividend declared in the same period in the prior year. The dividend is payable February 27, 2025 to shareholders of record on February 13, 2025. Dividends declared in 2024 increased $0.04, or 3.10%, to $1.33 compared to $1.29 for 2023.

Conference Call

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

Forward-Looking Statements

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

