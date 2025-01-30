Jacobs Selected To Operate And Maintain Jackson, Mississippi, Water Treatment System

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Ten-year contract will continue to improve water service in Mississippi's state capitol

DALLAS, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J ) was selected to operate and maintain the water system in Jackson, Mississippi, by JXN Water, the entity responsible for ensuring reliable water service for citizens in the state's largest city. This contract follows a short-term operations and maintenance (O&M) agreement that provided nearly 180,000 residents in and around Jackson with more reliable drinking water.

Under the new 10-year contract, Jacobs will continue to manage and provide programmatic support and oversight for the O.B. Curtis and J.H. Fewell water treatment plants, along with the groundwater well system, booster stations and water storage tanks.

"Jackson's residents have struggled for years with unreliable treated water quality and supply," said Jacobs Executive Vice President of Design-Build and Operations Management and Facilities Services Greg Fischer . "At Jacobs, we believe everyone should have access to clean water and we understand the great responsibility it is to be trusted with the care of critical water infrastructure. We'll continue working closely with JXN Water to operate the system efficiently and improve quality of life for people through enhanced, reliable water service."

Jacobs has provided initial O&M services under a short-term contract in Jackson since early 2023, implementing repairs, replacements, upgrades and process adjustments to sustain operations while also supporting the planning, design and oversight of capital projects to stabilize the water system.

Building on these successes, Jacobs will continue comprehensive operation of the water treatment facilities, ensuring optimal performance and compliance with regulatory standards. Additionally, Jacobs will provide programmatic design and construction oversight of JXN Water's capital improvement plan ensuring the development of a dedicated workforce to serve customers and maintain high standards of service.

"JXN Water is pleased to have Jacobs as our long-term partner as we work together to ensure Jackson's water system provides water for all, all the time," said JXN Water Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin. "Jacobs has the expertise, experience and passion to make Jackson's water challenges a distant memory. They answered JXN Water's plea when no other firms would take the risk at the beginning of our recovery and Jacobs has now become part of the Jackson community. We are so fortunate to have them committed for the next decade."

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow – delivering outcomes and solutions for the world's most complex challenges.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

