Event Sponsor Stiltz To Empower Housing Professionals At All OTAC Conferences

The specialist Stiltz team will be ready to advise delegates at all the OTAC events in 2025

WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- With £86 million added to DFG funding this year, Stiltz will be exhibiting at all Occupational Therapy Adaptation (OTAC) to meet the increased demand for homelift solutions in domestic properties with inaccessible stairs.The 10 OTAC events this year will provide an opportunity for and healthcare professionals to engage and learn about the latest accessible home adaptations for private and public funding. Delegates will consist of occupational therapists, equipment prescribers and grant officers with a duty of care to residents with mobility challenges. With only 9% of English housing stock having basic accessibility and over 1.8 million people now in need of accessible housing, identifying an efficient and clear pathway to an enabling solution is vital. That solution is a Stiltz Homelift.By attending OTAC, visitors will be able to tap into a wealth of expertise from Stiltz. Its stand will be manned by product specialists who will be able to discuss in detail the homelift assessment and provision process - 100% client-centric at every stage. Other topics to explore will include:- The expanded Stiltz Homelift range- DFG funding and legislative guidance- Evidence-based customer stories; adult and paediatric- Latest safety conformity- 'Lunch & Learn' education sessions. Complimentary and bespoke to your teamStiltz CPD seminars will also be available as part of the OTAC educational programme.Respected accessible architect Amy Francis-Smith RIBA, continues to encourage all occupational therapists to consider prescribing a Stiltz Homelift. In conclusion she adds, "The impact of a homelift on homeowners is profound. For those previously limited by stairs, these lifts restore access to the entire home, fostering independence and freedom. The message for occupational therapists is clear – homelifts are no longer a luxury but a core component of inclusive design. By incorporating this innovative assistive technology, we can create homes that are not only functional but beautiful and sustainable for years to come."Come and meet Stiltz at all 2025 OTAC events:30th January – GlasgowGolden Jubilee Hotel, Beardmore St, Glasgow, Clydebank, G81 4SA(In partnership with Stiltz dealer, Scotland Mobility)6th February – CambridgeHilton Cambridge City Centre, 20 Downing St., Cambridge, CB2 3DT13th February – DevonThe Imperial Torquay, Parkhill Rd, Torquay, TQ1 2DG20th March ­– LeedsWeetwood Hall Estate, Otley Rd, Weetwood, Leeds, LS16 5PS1st May – NewcastleHilton Newcastle Gateshead, Bottle Bank, Gateshead, NE8 2AR26th June ­– MidlandsMolineux Stadium, Waterloo Road, Wolverhampton, WV1 4QR25th September – LiverpoolAintree Racecourse, Ormskirk Rd, Aintree, Liverpool, L9 5AS6th November – WatfordHilton Watford, Elton Way, Watford, WD25 8HA13th November ­– BrightonBrighton Racecourse, Freshfield Rd, Brighton and Hove, Brighton, BN2 9XZ4th December ­– Cardiffvoco St. David's Cardiff, an IHG Hotel, Havannah St, Cardiff, CF10 5SDIf you would prefer to book a one-to-one appointment with a Stiltz Trusted Assessor, please email: ...* ENDS *Stiltz LimitedAward-winning multi-national Stiltz is a specialist manufacturer of pioneering through-floor homelifts. Its life-enhancing 2-person Duo Homelift and 3-person, wheelchair-accessible Trio Homelift, deliver a superior alternative to stair lifts with world-class design that adds value. Stiltz recognises its duty of care to individuals living with restricted mobility through client-centric assessment – 100% focused on positive outcomes for all. Solutions that synergise adaptability, performance and safety, all with contemporary and compelling styling, provide the answer to enhanced well-being and inclusion in the home.Issued on behalf of:Yola Mealing, Head of Brand and Marketing CommunicationsStiltz Ltd. Building E, Prime Point Dandy Bank Road, Pensnett EstateKingswinford, West Midlands DY6 7TDTel: 0330 222 0334. Email: ....For further information please contact:Jon Nock, Director, iDIS Creative Marketing Limited6B (First Floor), The Courtyard, Meadow Bank, Bourne End. Bucks. SL8 5AU. UKMob: +44(0)7786 245896.Email: ...

