Celebrating 25 Years Of The Onegeorgia Authority: A Legacy Of Economic Empowerment

Marking a quarter-century of bridging the economic divide through job creation, community development, and sustainable growth across Georgia's rural regions

- Christopher Nunn, Executive Director of the OneGeorgia Authority

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This year marks the 25th anniversary of the OneGeorgia Authority, a program dedicated to fostering economic vitality in rural Georgia. The program was established by Georgia's 80th governor, Roy Barnes, and has been administratively housed at the Georgia Department of Community Affairs since 2012.

"I have witnessed firsthand the diverse landscapes of rural Georgia and learned about the unique challenges our communities face. Despite obstacles, I saw the belief Georgians have in the opportunities our state offers. Since then, I have been committed to empowering rural Georgia, which is the mission of the OneGeorgia Authority,” said Governor Brian Kemp.

Through land acquisition, infrastructure development, business relocation assistance, and entrepreneur support, the OneGeorgia Authority provides grants and loans to qualified applicants including local governments and authorities and joint development authorities. The program serves as a catalyst to help Georgia's rural communities maintain quality of life advantages while creating sustainable, diversified economies.

The success of the OneGeorgia Authority has been driven by an enduring vision: One Prosperous Georgia. Over the past 25 years, the program has:

.Created 65,000 jobs

.Invested over $778 million in rural Georgia

.Leveraged over $21 billion in private investment and $816 million in community investment.

“A key component of the OneGeorgia Authority is to ensure that when young people leave their homes after graduation, they have a thriving community and meaningful employment to return to. The OneGeorgia Authority provides these opportunities and guarantees that rural communities maintain their longevity and vibrancy,” said Speaker Jon Burns.

“Multifaceted partnerships are key to the success of economic and community development programs. The OneGeorgia Authority promotes cooperation among local governments, public and private sectors, and regional partners. With everyone working in tandem, communities can improve the likelihood that they will reap benefits for decades to come,” added Pat Wilson, Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner.

To celebrate this milestone, the OneGeorgia Authority has created a commemorative anniversary report highlighting the program's history, featuring roundtable conversations with governors, and showcasing community success stories.

Community Spotlights include:

.Bryan County: Bryan County, uniquely divided by Fort Stewart, has experienced significant growth. The OneGeorgia Authority has played a crucial role in this development, investing in infrastructure and industrial parks, culminating in Hyundai Motor Group's $5.5 billion manufacturing facility.

.Douglas-Coffee County: Since the 1950s, Douglas and Coffee County have actively pursued economic development, successfully attracting major employers like Swift, TRW (now PCC Airfoils), and Walmart. Through significant investments from the OneGeorgia Authority, the community has diversified its economy, shifting from tobacco to manufacturing and peanut processing.

.Jasper, Morgan, Newton, and Walton Counties: In 1998, local leaders formed a Joint Development Authority, which led to significant investments, including Baxter International's $1 billion biopharmaceutical facility, now operated by Takeda, and the development of the East Atlanta Megasite.

Success Stories include:

.Blueberry Industry: The OneGeorgia Authority played a significant role in this by providing grants for infrastructure and development for Georgia's blueberry industry, which contributes over $449 million to the state's economy.

.Poultry Leader: Until the 1930s, chicken meat was a by-product of egg production, but leaders in northeast Georgia transformed it into a major industry. Supported by the OneGeorgia Authority, today, Georgia is the leading producer of chicken broilers, with poultry production on over 4,000 farms contributing more than 100,000 jobs.

.Rural Workforce Housing Initiative: Announced in the Governor's 2023 State of the State Address, the Rural Workforce Housing Initiative aims to develop critically needed workforce housing. With $35.7 million initially approved and an additional $56 million allocated, the initiative has financed over 1,000 housing units.

The OneGeorgia Authority will continue working towards its shared vision of One Prosperous Georgia and has several projects in the pipeline.

Interested communities should engage with the regional representative of the Department of Community Affairs.

The anniversary report is available at href="" rel="external nofollow" georgi .

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs will host a OneGeorgia Capitol Day at 1 p.m. on January 30, 2025, in the South Wing of the Capitol during the 2025 General Assembly.

